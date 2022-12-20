Mattoon council may seek $925,000 grant for southwest drainage work

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday, Dec. 20 on applying for a $925,000 grant to help make storm water drainage improvements on the southwest side of town.

The city reported in the grant application resolution that the city plans to construct a series of drainage improvements known as the Little Wabash Drainage Project and the first phase will be the construction of approximately 3,130 feet of 60-inch storm sewer from the Little Wabash River north to Illinois Route 16.

To help cover the $1.3 million cost of this phase, the city plans to apply to the state for a Community Development Block Grant. The city intends to pay for its $375,000 share of the work from its Capital Projects Fund. A public hearing on the grant application was held during the Dec. 13 Mattoon Planning Commission meeting.

The Tuesday, Dec. 20 council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. The full agenda and and information on attending remotely is posted at https://mattoon.illinois.gov/download/city-council-meeting-2022-12-20/.

