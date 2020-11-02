 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattoon council may sell Blue Cross Blue Shield parking lot
0 comments
top story

Mattoon council may sell Blue Cross Blue Shield parking lot

{{featured_button_text}}
Blue Cross and Blue Shield parking lot

The city owned parking that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, 1100 Broadway Ave., uses may be sold in anticipation of this health insurance service center moving to a new location in Mattoon next year.

 ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

MATTOON — The city-owned parking that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois uses may be sold in anticipation of the health insurance service center moving to a new location in Mattoon next year.

The Mattoon City Council is scheduled during its Tuesday meeting to consider placing the parking lot at 1100-1112 Broadway Ave. on the market. The city leases the lot to the nonprofit Mattoon Area Industrial Development (MAID) Corp., which owns the current Blue Cross and Blue Shield building at 1100 Broadway Ave.

City Administrator Kyle Gill said MAID, which leases the parking lot for $1 per year, will be considering other uses for the Broadway building after the health insurance service center relocates. He said the city feels that its best interest would be served by selling the parking lot rather than transferring this property or signing a new lease if the building there is sold. Gill said the 28,000-square-foot parking area encompasses four city lots.

Watch now: Coles County restaurant owners, customers brace for COVID restrictions

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

MAID President Steve Grissom said the current lease arrangement resulted from this economic development organization partnering with the city in the late 1980s to attract a Blue Cross and Blue Shield facility to the building at 1100 Broadway, which was previously an Eisner Food Store. Grissom said after the health insurance service center moves out, MAID will consider selling, leasing out or finding other options for the building.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois spokeswoman Colleen Miller the service center is scheduled in March to move into its new building in the Coles Centre business park at the southwest corner of Illinois Route 16 and Lerna Road. Construction is ongoing at the site of this two-story, 50,000-square-foot building.

The council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, which has limited access due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Those interested in attending the meeting can do so remotely by going to https://bit.ly/MattoonCC201103, meeting number (access code): 126 270 3696, meeting password: 20819; or dialing (415) 655-0001 and use the meeting number and password. The full agenda for the meeting is posted at https://mattoon.illinois.gov/download/city-council-meeting-2020-11-03/.

New Central Illinois COVID restrictions: What to know

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: GOP bus tour comes to Mattoon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News