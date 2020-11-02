Mattoon council may sell Blue Cross Blue Shield parking lot

MATTOON — The city-owned parking that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois uses may be sold in anticipation of the health insurance service center moving to a new location in Mattoon next year.

The Mattoon City Council is scheduled during its Tuesday meeting to consider placing the parking lot at 1100-1112 Broadway Ave. on the market. The city leases the lot to the nonprofit Mattoon Area Industrial Development (MAID) Corp., which owns the current Blue Cross and Blue Shield building at 1100 Broadway Ave.

City Administrator Kyle Gill said MAID, which leases the parking lot for $1 per year, will be considering other uses for the Broadway building after the health insurance service center relocates. He said the city feels that its best interest would be served by selling the parking lot rather than transferring this property or signing a new lease if the building there is sold. Gill said the 28,000-square-foot parking area encompasses four city lots.

