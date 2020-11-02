Mattoon council may sell Blue Cross Blue Shield parking lot

MATTOON — The city-owned parking that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois uses may be sold in anticipation of the health insurance service center moving to a new location in Mattoon next year.
The Mattoon City Council is scheduled during its Tuesday meeting to consider placing the parking lot at 1100-1112 Broadway Ave. on the market. The city leases the lot to the nonprofit Mattoon Area Industrial Development (MAID) Corp., which owns the current Blue Cross and Blue Shield building at 1100 Broadway Ave.
City Administrator Kyle Gill said MAID, which leases the parking lot for $1 per year, will be considering other uses for the Broadway building after the health insurance service center relocates. He said the city feels that its best interest would be served by selling the parking lot rather than transferring this property or signing a new lease if the building there is sold. Gill said the 28,000-square-foot parking area encompasses four city lots.
MAID President Steve Grissom said the current lease arrangement resulted from this economic development organization partnering with the city in the late 1980s to attract a Blue Cross and Blue Shield facility to the building at 1100 Broadway, which was previously an Eisner Food Store. Grissom said after the health insurance service center moves out, MAID will consider selling, leasing out or finding other options for the building.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois spokeswoman Colleen Miller the service center is scheduled in March to move into its new building in the Coles Centre business park at the southwest corner of Illinois Route 16 and Lerna Road. Construction is ongoing at the site of this two-story, 50,000-square-foot building.
The council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, which has limited access due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Those interested in attending the meeting can do so remotely by going to https://bit.ly/MattoonCC201103, meeting number (access code): 126 270 3696, meeting password: 20819; or dialing (415) 655-0001 and use the meeting number and password. The full agenda for the meeting is posted at https://mattoon.illinois.gov/download/city-council-meeting-2020-11-03/.
