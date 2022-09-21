Mattoon council nixes proposed cannabis dispensary site

MATTOON — A cannabis dispensary operator is still interested in opening a Mattoon location after the City Council voted against its dispensary permit request for the former Long John Silver's building.

The City Council voted 3-2 Tuesday night against TC AppliCo, LLC's petition for a special use permit to open a Bloc Dispensary at 1208 Charleston Ave., which would have been operated by Chicago-based Justice Cannabis Co. This followed the Mattoon Planning Commission voting 5-2 on Sept. 13 to recommend that this request be approved.

"We were definitely surprised and disappointed by the outcome last night. We had a very favorable outcome from the planning commission a week earlier, so this was very unexpected," said Justice Cannabis Vice President of Real Estate Mitchell Zaveduk on Wednesday.

Zaveduk said Justice Cannabis and TC AppliCo will move on from the former Long John Silver’s property as a possibility for their business. He said they really like Mattoon and are still hoping to locate there. He said they will look at other locations in Mattoon to see if they can find one farther from the downtown and closer to Interstate 57.

Council members Jim Closson, Sandra Graven and David Phipps voted against the petition while Dave Cox and Mayor Rick Hall voted in favor of it. Closson noted that the proposed dispensary's projected $10 million in sales per year would generate more than $300,000 in city sales tax revenue, but this revenue would be equal to less than 1% of the city budget.

"It's really not enough to sway me," Closson said. He also said he was concerned about the proposed dispensary being located a few blocks from Mattoon High School's LIFT vocational training center, and from after school programs at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and the Mattoon Public Library.

The city staff reported that the permit request had met the requirements of the cannabis ordinance, including that no dispensary be located within 1,000 feet of a public or private preschool or elementary or secondary school.

Graven said she was not in favor of the cannabis ordinance that the city adopted in 2020 after cannabis sales became legal in Illinois and she was not in favor of the permit request, either. She said community members have noted that the Mattoon school district buses students to Fit-2-Serve, 1320 Lafayette Ave, for food education classes and asked if that makes it a school-related site. The former Long John Silver's building is approximately 1,050 feet from Fit-2-Serve.

In other matters, the council voted 4-1 to create a Remington Road-Interstate 57 business district as part of plans for a Mattoon Sports Complex in this area.

Phipps said later that he voted "no" because there is no written, independent legal opinion blessing the the sports complex's current financing structure regarding the city’s debt limit and the future “debt” the city is committing to finance this project. He said he also voted "no" because the business district plan includes details of the proposed sports complex, which still needs to go through approval stages with the council. He said he feels the district is needed and its plan can stand alone without the sports complex wording.

The new business district will incorporate existing commercial businesses along both side of Route 16 west of I-57. This district also will encompass the planned 110-acre sports complex site near the southwest corner of Route 16 and I-57, on land that will be donated by Mattoon-based Rural King, and 40 adjacent acres owned by Rural King that will be open to new commercial development.

On Tuesday, the council also voted to establish business district taxes for this area including a 1% sales tax and a 1% hotel lodging tax. The city will use revenue from the district to fund street, sidewalk and water-sewer improvements there; and the planned Mattoon Sports Complex, Inc. non-profit will use this revenue to help pay back a bond issue as part of the financing for the $66.08 million complex.