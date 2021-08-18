Mattoon council pays for repairs to flood-damaged wastewater treatment plant

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council voted Tuesday night to pay for repairing flood damage that the wastewater treatment plant received June 27-28.

Public Works Director Dean Barber said the $47,595 payment to Commercial Electric will cover the bulk of the cost, beyond the insurance deductible, for repairs to this plant at 820 S. Fifth Place, along the Kickapoo Creek. The contractor removed nine electrical pump motors that were below flood level, shipped them to a facility for cleaning and drying, and then reinstalled the motors.

"We have repair plans to reduce the impact of similar floods," Barber said. These plans include increasing the size of basement sump pumps, sealing conduits and pipes, installing flood alarms, and placing flood gates at doorways that are below flood level.

In other matters, the council approved a four-year successor collective bargaining agreement with Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 35. This new contract covers the approximately 38 officers within the Mattoon Police Department.

City Administrator Kyle Gill said on Wednesday that the agreement is retroactive to May 2020. He said the agreement includes a wage increase of 2.25% in the first year, 2.5% in the second, 2.75% in the third, and 2.5% in the fourth.

"I think we have a good contract," said Mayor Rick Hall at Tuesday's meeting. He added he feels it was a good sign for the negotiations that neither side got everything it was seeking in the new agreement.

The council also allocated grants from the city's downtown tax increment financing district revenues to property owners for roof and other repairs at two buildings there.

Steve Hardin will receive up to $11,855 annually for three years for the Jack & Bill’s building, 1628 Broadway Ave., and Marilyn Degler McClean will receive up to $4,990 annually for three years for the Seven Hair Salon building, 1516 Broadway Ave.

The council also approved a proposal from Heart Technologies Inc. in the amount of $43,862 to provide on-site data storage at City Hall.

