Mattoon council revisiting fire department's contract, resurfacing project

MATTOON — After city officials recently confirmed the reinstatement of the Mattoon Fire Department's ambulance service, the Mattoon City Council on Tuesday will consider the renewal of its contract with firefighters.

"Basically the union prevailed in bringing the ambulances back into the fire department and during that whole fight was what took so long for this contract to get settled," said Bart Owen, president of the Mattoon Firefighter Association Local 691 union. "We're exactly where we would've been if we were to just sign the contract four years ago."

Owen said the union voted on the contract last week that includes promotions, pay raises and staffing, which included those on staff for the ambulance service. The new contract is set to expire April 30.

The ambulances, which have been kept at Fire Station 1 since their decommissioning, still need to undergo regular maintenance and have identifying markers and decals applied before it can be licensed to go back into service, Owens said.

According to the city council's agenda, members also will be voting on the resurfacing project of DeWitt Avenue from 14th Street to Logan Street.

The council will consider a resolution that approves federal funding and $438,000 in motor fuel tax funds for the DeWitt Avenue project.

