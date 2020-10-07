Mattoon council supports bike trail extension, approves downtown TIF grants

MATTOON — The City Council is supporting a grant application for extending the bike trail west to downtown and to allocate more than $90,000 in tax increment financing (TIF) fund grants for exterior improvements to three buildings downtown.
The council also has voted unanimously to approve a memorandum of understanding with Mattoon Firefighters Local 691 to reduce the minimum certification requirement for newly hired firefighters from EMT-paramedic to EMT-basic to expedite hiring.
Regarding the trail expansion, the city will now apply state grant funding for the second phase of the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail expansion project. This will involve extending the trail west from 16 Street to 10th Street downtown, near the Mattoon Area Family YMCA. If the city receives the grant, Public Works Director Dean Barber said the extension will be constructed next year.
City Administrator Kyle Gill said the $150,000 in matching funds needed for the grant application will likely be drawn from the TIF fund, not from the city's general fund for salaries and other needs. He said the city will seek local grant support to help make this match.
Regarding TIF grants, the council on Tuesday allocated $40,692 to property owners Todd and Kim Fuller for exterior improvements at the former ILMO Product Co. building, 213 N. 14th St. Todd Fuller has said these improvements will help the site's new tenant, Eaton Construction & Asphalt Improvement Plus. He has said they plan to demolish the back part of the building, re-side the remaining structure, and construct an addition so that the facility is all on one level.
The council also allocated a $46,950 TIF grant to Upchurch Group Properties for its office building at 123 N. 15th St. and $3,730 to Mike Kallis for his Sound Source Music building at 1609 Broadway Ave.
Regarding the memorandum, the union has called for the city to bring staffing back up to 30 firefighters as required by the current contract, which was set to expire in 2018 but is still in place until a new contract is reached. The Mattoon Fire Department currently has approximately 22 firefighters on staff. City officials have said that they are having trouble finding candidates who have paramedic certification.
Under the memorandum, there are provisions for new hires to obtain paramedic certification while they are working in the fire department. The temporary reduction in EMT requirements will expire when the city and union execute a new contract.
The two parties are also going through an Illinois Labor Relations Board hearing process, in which the city is appealing a recent ruling that the Mattoon Fire Department's ambulance service should be reinstated. The city shuttered its service on July 25, 2018 as a cost-cutting measure and now relies solely on a private provider.
Mayor Tim Gover said on Wednesday that the temporary reduction in EMT certification requirements should be beneficial for fire department staffing if it works out as planned. He said there are already some prospective firefighter candidates in the application pipeline.
Other council actions included:
- Approving a $52,107 loan from the Revolving Loan Fund to Vitality Skin Care owner Tina Prior to refinance the previous loan for this property, 1630 Broadway Ave.
- Giving notice to the Illinois Department of Transportation that the Dec. 4 Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas parade will cross U.S. Route 45.
- Appointing probationary Officer Michael Bennett to regular employment status and employing Jade McDowell as an administrative assistant with Mattoon Police Department.
