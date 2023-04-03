MATTOON — The city council is scheduled to meet Tuesday, April 4, to consider accepting a $415,653 bid for extending the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail west by six blocks to downtown.

Fuller-Wente, Inc. of Mattoon was the lone bidder for this bike trail extension project, which will be funded by a $225,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, a $75,000 grant from the Lumpkin Family Foundation, and $115,653 from city capital and/or downtown tax increment financing district funds. The city had estimated the project would cost $600,000.

"Plans and specifications were mailed to nine of our regular bidders," said Public Works Director Dean Barber in his council decision request. "There is an overabundance of work available for bidding right now. Mostly from (the Illinois Department of Transportation), but also from other communities in the area."

The project will utilize former railroad right of way to extend the bike trail by late fall from the west end of the Roundhouse Sports Complex to the Mattoon Area Family YMCA, 221 N. 16th St., which is located near the Mattoon train depot. The trail also runs east from Mattoon to Charleston on former railroad right of way.

Other actions on Tuesday's meeting agenda include acknowledging the retirement of tree foreman Tim Ritter after more than 24 years of service with the Mattoon Public Works Street Department.

Tuesday's council meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. Those wishing to attend remotely can visit bit.ly/MattoonCC040423 or call 415-655-0001, meeting number 2567 249 0601 and password 20819.

Close Bicycle Illinois Bruce Tranen, Chicago, Illinois, dons his helmet before riding to the showers after a 100-mile day as part of the third day of the Bicycle Illinois tour in Effingham, Illinois on Tuesday, July 13, 2010. Tranen took the train and a bus to reach the Cairo starting point and now is 'riding back home' on his bicycle traveling 100 miles everyday for seven days. (Jay Grabiec/Mattoon Journal Gazette) Bicycle Illinois Ameilia Wallace, Clarksville, Tennessee, rides down a rural road as part of the third day of the Bicycle Illinois tour in Effingham, Illinois on Tuesday, July 13, 2010. (Jay Grabiec/Mattoon Journal Gazette) Bicycle Illinois Leo Dohogne, Evanston, Illinois, rides down a rural road as part of the third day of the Bicycle Illinois tour in Effingham, Illinois on Tuesday, July 13, 2010. Dohogne rode 87.7 miles and said, 'I'm old enough to collect social security.' 