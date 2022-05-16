Mattoon council to consider DeWitt rezoning for insulation, gutter businesses

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled on Tuesday, May 17, to consider rezoning a DeWitt Avenue property for use by insulation, gutter and border businesses.

Petitioners Kirk Swensen and his son, Spencer Swensen, of Mattoon have requested that the city rezone 201-221 DeWitt, a vacant lot where earthwork has taken place, from R1 singe-family residential to C4 general commercial district to allow for construction of a post-frame building for use as office and warehouse space for their businesses. The property is neighbored to the north, south and east by C4 zoned properties, and to the west by a R1 residential property.

"Staff has recognized that the existing use of the property is vacant. Multiple homes (there) were demolished over a period of 10-12 years as they deteriorated," wrote the city code enforcement staff in a report to the council. "Petitioner is requesting C4 zoning designation. A favorable recommendation of a rezoning to C3 (service commercial) should be considered."

The code enforcement staff reported that the rezoning, if granted, will not alter the essential character of the neighborhood or district, and the rezoning will not substantially or permanently impair the appropriate use or development of adjacent property.

"The two small lots east and one lot south were holdouts in the rezoning of 2015, they should be R1 residential by use. Although not what was requested, a C3 should still be viable for the petitioner while preserving a semblance of a buffer to the residential south," the code enforcement staff wrote.

Zoning Official Matt Frederick said the Mattoon Planning Commission voted last week to recommend rezoning to C4 for the petitioners.

In other matters, the council will consider the petition of permitting coordinator Emily Roseberry of SSC, Inc. on behalf of internet provider ViaSat for a special use permit for 1121 N. 33rd St. She wrote in her petition that the special use would allow for construction of a ground-based satellite dish and associated equipment cabinet inside a proposed 12-by-25 fenced compound.

Other proposed council actions on the agenda include holding a bid opening for a vacant city lot at 1220 Richmond Ave.; employing Robert Pierce in a cemetery maintenance IV position; purchasing a mini excavator from Bobcat of Effingham for $73,712; allocating a $6,000 hotel/motel tax fund grant to the Mattoon YMCA for the Lytle Park Tri, Last Chance Tri and Ghouls in the Pool Swim Meet; and a $3,000 grant to the YMCA for the Run for the Bagel.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. Those who would like to attend remotely can visit https://bit.ly/MattoonCC220517 or call 415-655-0001, meeting number 2558 951 2279 and password 20819.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

