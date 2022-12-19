Mattoon council to consider rezoning for firearms shop, indoor range

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled on Tuesday, Dec. 20, to consider rezoning a property on the northwest side of town for use by a firearms shop and indoor shooting range.

Central Roofing, LLC has requested that a 40,000-square-foot property at 2885 East County 800N be rezoned from rural suburban status to general commercial for construction of facilities for the planned use as firearms-related business.

A site plan, labeled "Semi Auto Sports," for a two-floor building has been submitted as part of the zoning request. This site is located just off of Illinois Route 121, west of Rural King's corporate office and distribution center.

The Mattoon Planning Commission and the city staff both have given favorable recommendations to Central Roofing's request. The city staff noted that the existing use of the property was for an agricultural chemical business when the city's comprehensive plan was developed several years ago.

Tuesday's council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. The full agenda and and information on attending remotely is posted at https://mattoon.illinois.gov/download/city-council-meeting-2022-12-20/.

