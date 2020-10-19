 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattoon council to consider road encroachment license for motorcycle shop
0 comments

Mattoon council to consider road encroachment license for motorcycle shop

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to consider approving a roadway encroachment license for the Mattoon Kawasaki Yamaha building.

The proposed ordinance states that the motorcycle shop building, 209 S. 21st St., has encroached into the right-of-way of 21st Street and Broadway Avenue since this structure was constructed years ago. The building's current owner, Terry Glaze, wishes to sell the building and the purchaser has asked the city to enter into a license agreement for the encroachment.

Community members can remotely attend the council meeting that is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday by visiting https://bit.ly/MattoonCC201020, meeting number/access code: 126 548 7715, meeting password: 20819; or by dialing 415-655-0001 and using the meeting number and password. The full agenda for the meeting is posted at https://mattoon.illinois.gov/government/citycouncil/upcomingmeetings/.

Ameren awards $4,000 grant to Mattoon Fire Department for gas detecting meters

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing Illinois children?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News