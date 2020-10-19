Mattoon council to consider road encroachment license for motorcycle shop

MATTOON — The City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to consider approving a roadway encroachment license for the Mattoon Kawasaki Yamaha building.

The proposed ordinance states that the motorcycle shop building, 209 S. 21st St., has encroached into the right-of-way of 21st Street and Broadway Avenue since this structure was constructed years ago. The building's current owner, Terry Glaze, wishes to sell the building and the purchaser has asked the city to enter into a license agreement for the encroachment.

Community members can remotely attend the council meeting that is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday by visiting https://bit.ly/MattoonCC201020, meeting number/access code: 126 548 7715, meeting password: 20819; or by dialing 415-655-0001 and using the meeting number and password. The full agenda for the meeting is posted at https://mattoon.illinois.gov/government/citycouncil/upcomingmeetings/.

