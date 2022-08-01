Mattoon council to consider TIF grants for downtown building repairs

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 2, to consider awarding more than $62,000 in tax increment financing grants for exterior repairs to three commercial buildings downtown.
The largest of the three grants from downtown TIF district revenues would be $40,000 to property owner Jasper Holdings, L.L.C. for structural repairs and façade improvements for the three-story building at 1632 Broadway Ave.
Jasper Holdings has made a series of repairs to the building in recent years, including removing the former Thrifty drug store façade to reveal the old Mattoon National Bank brick and stonework beneath it. The Mattoon Arts Council organized the painting of a mural on the west wall of this building last year.
The other two TIF grants would be $17,963 to property owner Marilyn McClean for façade improvements to the building at 1813 Broadway Ave., where the longtime Aabells Sales & Service shop recently closed, and $4,890 to United Way of Coles County, Inc. for façade improvements to its office building at 110 N. 16th St.
In other matters, the council will consider accepting the donation from Northwind Development, L.L.C. of a right-of-way easement at its Northwind Centre property on the east side of Dettro Drive and Remington Road for future construction of a sidewalk.
Monitor Sign Service Inc. of Mattoon began installing the Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow signage Thursday afternoon on the exterior of the Mattoon school district's plannedregional high school vocational center downtown. The center is scheduled to open this fall and serve students from Mattoon and the surrounding area.
Two contractors are pictured late Thursday morning working on a billboard high above the 900 block of Charleston Avenue/Illinois Route 16 in Mattoon. The billboard is located on the north side of this roadway, just west of Ninth Street.
A crew with Bartels Construction, Inc. installs a new school crossing Thursday morning on Broadway Avenue next to the First Presbyterian Church campus. Students from nearby St. John's Lutheran School will use the new crossing to walk to additional classroom space in the First Presbyterian building starting this fall.
Contractors were out working on several projects on Thursday in Mattoon, including the first exterior signage on the Mattoon school district's Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow regional high school vocational center downtown Mattoon.
