Mattoon council to consider TIF grants for downtown building repairs

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 2, to consider awarding more than $62,000 in tax increment financing grants for exterior repairs to three commercial buildings downtown.

The largest of the three grants from downtown TIF district revenues would be $40,000 to property owner Jasper Holdings, L.L.C. for structural repairs and façade improvements for the three-story building at 1632 Broadway Ave.

Jasper Holdings has made a series of repairs to the building in recent years, including removing the former Thrifty drug store façade to reveal the old Mattoon National Bank brick and stonework beneath it. The Mattoon Arts Council organized the painting of a mural on the west wall of this building last year.

The other two TIF grants would be $17,963 to property owner Marilyn McClean for façade improvements to the building at 1813 Broadway Ave., where the longtime Aabells Sales & Service shop recently closed, and $4,890 to United Way of Coles County, Inc. for façade improvements to its office building at 110 N. 16th St.

In other matters, the council will consider accepting the donation from Northwind Development, L.L.C. of a right-of-way easement at its Northwind Centre property on the east side of Dettro Drive and Remington Road for future construction of a sidewalk.

The full meeting agenda is posted at https://mattoon.illinois.gov/government/citycouncil/upcomingmeetings/. The council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. Those wishing to attend remotely can visit https://bit.ly/MattoonCC220802 or call 415-655-0001, meeting number 2557 244 7446 and password 20819.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

