Mattoon council to hold special meeting on sidewalk project

MATTOON — The city Public Works Department has proposed seeking $100,000 in state grant funding to help install sidewalks on the north side of Western Avenue near Riddle Elementary School.

The Mattoon City Council is scheduled to consider voting to support this grant application when it meets for a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. The meeting is set to begin with a presentation on the proposed sidewalk project.

If approved, the city would apply for a grant from the Illinois Safe Routes to School program administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The program provides funding for sidewalk projects located near public schools serving grades kindergarten-eighth. The city's project would be focused on Riddle Elementary, 4201 Western Ave., which serves grades kindergarten-fifth.

Public Works Director Dean Barber said the project on the north side of Western would include installing sidewalk from 43rd Street on the west edge of Mattoon to Country Garden’s West Drive, directly across the street from Riddle Elementary. He said the project also would consist of installing sidewalk ramps and patching existing sidewalk from Country Garden's West Drive to Westview Drive and installing new sidewalk from Westview to Noyes Court.

"The total project cost is expected to be $125,000. The grant, if approved, would pay 80 percent, equaling $100,000. The city’s share would be 20 percent, equaling $25,000," Barber said.

During Tuesday's meeting, the council also will be asked to vote on authorizing the city's share of the project cots. This share would be drawn from the city's Capital Projects Fund, which is supported by sales tax funding.

Barber said the council's special meeting will be part of the Mattoon Public Works Advisory Board's regular monthly meeting. The meeting agenda also includes a presentation on the monthly project report for the public works department.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

