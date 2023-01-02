Mattoon council to honor retiring Dodge Grove sexton, appoint new one

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled to honor the recently retired sexton of Dodge Grove Cemetery and appoint a new sexton during its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Robert Newlin retired on Saturday after 35 years of service at the city's 60-acre Dodge Grove Cemetery, 917 N. 22nd St. The cemetery opened in 1863 and is home to more than 20,000 burial sites.

The council will acknowledge Newlin's retirement early in its meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. and later vote on appointing Robert Pierce as cemetery sexton. The appointment would be retroactively effective to Sunday, with an annual salary of $56,839.

City Administrator Kyle Gill wrote in his council decision request that the city hired Pierce on May 27 as a maintenance worker to allow time for training in anticipation of Newlin retiring.

"Robert Pierce’s experience with operating and maintaining equipment has been beneficial to the cemetery, Park Department and the city of Mattoon," Gill said.

In other matters, the council will consider purchasing 10 Taser model 7 units and cartridges from Axon Enterprise, Inc. for $28,238. Chief Sam Gaines wrote in his decision request that these items will be purchased through the Mattoon Police Department's DUI fund and the city's video gaming fund.

"The Taser X2’s that are currently in use were purchased in 2012 and are past their life expectancy. We are beginning to see malfunctioning and have several marked out of service. They are well past warrantee and the cost to have them serviced is the same as purchasing new," Gaines said.

Those wishing to attend the meeting remotely can go online to bit.ly/MattoonCC010323 or call 415-655-0001, meeting number 2550 602 6539 and password 20819.