Mattoon council to vote on Broadway streetscaping design

MATTOON — The City Council may take action Tuesday toward installing new sidewalks and street lights along Broadway Avenue from 14th to 16th streets.

During its meeting at 6:30 p.m., the council will consider hiring the Upchurch Group for $90,000 to design streetscaping improvements for this section of Broadway. The proposed project would match other recent streetscaping downtown. Work on Broadway from 16th to 17th is nearing completion.

Public Works Director Dean Barber reported to the council that the city plans to use Upchurch's design to apply for project funding from the state's “Main Streets and Downtowns” grant program.

"Grant programs also typically favor projects that can be implemented with limited potential for delay, shovel-ready projects," Barber said. "The project is being paid from Mid-Town TIF Funds. We did not have sufficient funds to complete the last two blocks next year. This is great timing for this particular opportunity."

The council also will consider hiring Mason Prahl as a probationary firefighter and Cole McKimmy as an engineering technician, and promoting Assistant I.T. Director Dalton Roberts to director. The council will consider hiring Clark Dietz, Inc. for $29,360 to design a secondary clarifier for the Waste Water Treatment Plant, as well.

Tuesday's meeting will be held virtually due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. Participants can attend remotely by going to https://bit.ly/MattoonCC211005 or calling 415-655-0001, meeting number 2554 067 1518 and password 20819.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.