Mattoon council to vote on entrepreneur support, work

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 4, to consider allocating $100,000 to help establish a microloan program for local entrepreneurs.

The council would allocate the money from the city's revolving loan fund to the Elevate CCIC, Inc. to help this entrepreneur development center create its own small start-up business revolving loan fund. The city uses its revolving loan fund to promote economic development and it replenishes the fund with payments from previous loans to businesses.

Elevate opened in 2020 in renovated space on the north side of the Cross County Mall with the help of Google grant funding and offers a variety of entrepreneur support services, including office and conference space and highspeed wireless internet connections.

"The city believes that assisting Elevate with the creation of its own revolving loan fund will further support the growth of entrepreneurs and small businesses in the community through microloans administered by Elevate," the resolution said.

In other matters, the council will consider allocating $17,900 for designing a sidewalk improvement project along Western Avenue that would help serve Riddle Elementary School.

The proposed resolution for allocating motor fuel tax funds to The Upchurch Group of Mattoon for this preliminary engineering work reported that the city is preparing construction plans for a sidewalk project on Western from Noyes Court to 43rd Street, where Riddle is located. The project, which will include new sidewalks ramps, is being partially funded by an Illinois Department of Transportation Safe Routes to School Grant.

Proposals on the agenda for the council meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall also include an ordinance on selling 59 square feet at the northwest corner of Illinois Route 16 and 16th Street on the Mattoon Public Library's campus, 1600 Charleston Ave. for $600 to IDOT. The ordinance reported that IDOT would use this property as part of its plans to construct roadway, traffic signal, and sidewalk improvements on Route 16 (Charleston Avenue) from Lake Land Boulevard to Swords Drive.