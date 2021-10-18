Mattoon council to vote on firefighter, police personnel changes

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council is scheduled Tuesday to vote on firefighter and police officer personnel changes necessitated by retirements.

Tuesday's meeting will start with the council acknowledging the retirements of Engineer Ronnie Spurgeon after more than 21 years with Mattoon Fire Department and Lt. Donald Sweeney after more than 23 years with Mattoon Police Department.

The council will then consider promoting Firefighter Anderton Cole to driver/engineer to fill the vacancy created by Spurgeon's retirement, and consider hiring Logan Ratliff of Lerna and Spencer Romine of Tuscola as probationary firefighters. The council also consider promoting Officer Devin Patterson to sergeant to help fill the vacancy created by Sweeney's retirement.

Regarding the police department, the council also will consider purchasing 34 replacement bullet proof vests from Larry J. Fredericks, L.L.C. for $35,720 using safety funds.

"The vests that officers are currently using will be 'expiring' soon. Manufacturers warn that after five years, the effectiveness of the materials used to manufacture the vest will deteriorate and will provide only limited or possibly no protection; therefore, to maintain optimal officer safety, it is important to replace the vests at appropriate intervals," said Chief Sam Gaines in his purchase request.

In other matters, the council will consider purchasing 75-square-feet of land at the southwest corner of DeWitt Avenue and Logan Street from Timothy Tutt for $90. The purchase ordinance reports that the city will use this land to make sidewalk and handicap ramp improvements.

The council meeting at 6:30 p.m. will be held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns. Those wishing to attending remotely can go to https://bit.ly/MattoonCC211019 or call 415-655-0001, meeting number 2554 524 9289 and password 20819.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

