Mattoon council to vote on making DeWitt-12th a two-way stop

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled Tuesday evening to consider eliminating stop signs on DeWitt Avenue at 12th Street to make this intersection a two-way stop.
The proposed ordinance would eliminate the stop signs for east-west traffic on DeWitt/Illinois Route 316 while keeping the signs for north-south traffic on 12th.
Public Works Director Dean Barber said a freight hauling business submitted a request at least a year ago for the city to consider eliminating the stop signs on Dewitt at 12th. He said the hauler hopes to reduce the number of stops its vehicles must make while driving across town everyday.
Barber said the city subsequently conducted a traffic study this fall and determined that a four way stop is no longer warranted at this intersection, based on Federal Highway Administration guidelines. He said this affirmed the hauler's own traffic count assessment.
The four-way stop had been put in place decades ago when there was more north-south traffic on 12th, Barber said. He added the Pepsi bottling plant, Gill's Drive-In and other businesses along 12th that had generated that traffic have long since closed.
Barber said he had waited to present the proposed ordinance until after the recent completion of a patching project that has created a smoother ride and better braking conditions at this intersection. If the council votes to eliminate the stop signs, he said the city could remove them on Feb. 1, tentatively, and post temporary warning signs on 12th for the following month.
"If traffic numbers increase at that intersection in the future, we could always put the stop signs back up," Barber said.
In other matters, the council will consider approving the Mattoon American Legion's request for a $2,000 grant from the city's hotel/motel tax fund to help place a black granite sign next to the M3 Light Tank at Peterson Park. The Legion refurbished this landmark tank last year and is now raising money to install the sign by Memorial Day.
Legion member Mike Sullivan, in his grant request, said the sign will explain that the tank serves as a memorial for World War I and World War II veterans. He noted that the tank does not currently have a marker and that there are no other memorials to the two world wars in Peterson Park, which is home to other war memorials.
Other proposed council actions include:
- Selling Lot 95 in Lake Paradise Subdivision for $11,754 to Diane and Stephen Stanley, who own a cabin on land that they lease there.
- Honoring Dennis Gathmann for more than 30 years of service with the Board of Fire & Police Commissioners.
- Honoring Michael Nichols as he prepares to retire on Feb. 2 after more than 14 years of service with the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The full meeting agenda is at https://mattoon.illinois.gov/government/citycouncil/upcomingmeetings/. The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, where access is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those wanting to attend remotely can visit https://bit.ly/MattoonCC210119, meeting number (access code): 126 090 0936, meeting password: 20819; or call 415-655-0001, same the meeting number and password.