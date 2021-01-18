Mattoon council to vote on making DeWitt-12th a two-way stop

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled Tuesday evening to consider eliminating stop signs on DeWitt Avenue at 12th Street to make this intersection a two-way stop.

The proposed ordinance would eliminate the stop signs for east-west traffic on DeWitt/Illinois Route 316 while keeping the signs for north-south traffic on 12th.

Public Works Director Dean Barber said a freight hauling business submitted a request at least a year ago for the city to consider eliminating the stop signs on Dewitt at 12th. He said the hauler hopes to reduce the number of stops its vehicles must make while driving across town everyday.

Barber said the city subsequently conducted a traffic study this fall and determined that a four way stop is no longer warranted at this intersection, based on Federal Highway Administration guidelines. He said this affirmed the hauler's own traffic count assessment.

The four-way stop had been put in place decades ago when there was more north-south traffic on 12th, Barber said. He added the Pepsi bottling plant, Gill's Drive-In and other businesses along 12th that had generated that traffic have long since closed.