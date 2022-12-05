Mattoon council to vote on property tax levy, solar farm permits

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday, Dec. 6 on a proposed $5.09 million levy for 2022-2023 that officials estimate will only cause a slight increase in the city's share of property tax bills.

The council also is set to vote on authorizing a special use permit for a planned solar farm on the northeast side of town and on accepting a $100,000 grant for planting trees during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St.

Regarding the annual levy, Finance Director Beth Wright said the city is seeking $5.09 million but will likely get closer to $5.01 million once the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (PTELL) in Coles County is applied and the county completes its property tax assessment and allocation process. PTELL limits a property taxing body's increase to the consumer price index or 5%, whichever is less.

Wright estimated that the city's property tax rate will increase from 2.28% to 2.31% under the proposed levy. She said this would result in the city's share of the annual property tax bill for a $100,000 home, for example, increasing by $7.39.

The city sought $4.91 million with the previous levy and received $4.85 million, Wright said. The city is increasing its request for property tax revenue to keep pace with rising expenses, she said. Wright noted that 100% of the revenue from the levy goes to fire and police pension costs, and to the Mattoon Public Library.

Regarding the special use permit, Progress Solar has requested to be able to develop solar arrays at 422 Progress Drive. This industrial land is located at southeast corner of Progress and Justrite drives, south of a Justrite Manufacturing facility.

The proposed permit requires that the developer file a decommissioning bond with the Illinois Department of Agriculture. The city staff and the Mattoon Planning Commission have recommended approving the permit.

Regarding the grant, the council will consider accepting a $100,000 grant from the Lumpkin Family Foundation for tree planting from 2023 to 2027. The council also will consider authorizing matching city funds of $5,000 per year for five years for a total of $25,000.

"Tree plantings will be focused on the following priorities: Establishing a tree inventory on Broadway Avenue and the east side of the community; maintaining and improving the tree inventory in city parks, Dodge Grove Cemetery, and the Lake Mattoon recreational areas; and maintaining and improving the tree inventory along the city streets throughout the community," wrote Public Works Director Dean Barber in the grant document.

Other proposed council actions include:

Granting petitioner Angela Pearson's request for a special use permit at 900 N. 33rd St. for operating a daycare center. This property has single family residential zoning and has been used as a church and a daycare before.

Selling surplus real estate at 317 Dewitt Ave. East, south of the city Yard Waste Facility, to Portugal Properties for $2,500. This strip of land is part of former railroad right of way.

Allocating a $6,000 hotel/motel tax fund grant to the Mattoon Youth Wrestling Club in support of the Mattoon Invitational Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 8.