Mattoon council to vote on Remington Road, I-57 business district

MATTOON — The City Council is set Tuesday to consider approving a proposed Remington Road-Interstate 57 business district in conjunction with the proposed Mattoon Sports Complex in this vicinity.

The proposed Remington Road-I-57 ordinance also would schedule a public hearing at 6 p.m. Sept. 6, before the regular council meeting that night, on the plan and designation of the business district.

Mattoon-based Rural King, Inc. has offered to donate approximately 110 acres of property near the southwest corner of I-57 and Illinois Route 16 as the site of new youth athletic facilities that would be owned and operated by a planned Mattoon Sports Complex, Inc. non-profit. Organizers project that the complex's tournaments will spark economic development in the vicinity.

"The council has determined that the economic development project, including the development and operation of the sports complex, will provide substantial benefits to the city and its residents," states the city's proposed letter of intent to support the project. It also states that this project is expected to create and retain jobs, further develop adjacent areas, and enhance the local tax base.

Mattoon Sports Complex, Inc. is set to obtain financing, including a bond issue, for these athletic facilities. Funding for bond repayments would include revenue generated by economic development within the new business district, which would implement a 1% retailers’ and service occupation tax, and a 1% hotel operators’ occupation tax within its boundaries.

The boundaries would include the sports complex site, new development on land owned by Rural King by the interchange's southwest corner, and existing adjacent development. The existing area includes Walmart, the Mattoon Marketplace, Home Depot and other businesses south of Route 16, plus hotels and businesses north of Route 16 from the Swords Drive intersection area east to I-57.

Other proposed actions on Tuesday's meeting agenda include authorizing the public auction of a 2,000-square-foot empty lot at 2017 Western Ave., just west of House Brothers, for at least $5,750. The agenda also includes proposals to appoint police officers Logan Glidewell and Andrew Smith to regular employment status due to the successful completion of their probationary periods

Tuesday's council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. Those wishing to attend remotely may go to https://bit.ly/MattoonCC220816 or call 415-655-0001, meeting number 2550 151 9416 and password 20819.