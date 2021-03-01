Mattoon council to vote on rezoning, annexing former LSC site

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled on Tuesday to vote on affirming the industrial use of the shuttered LSC Communications Printing plant and annexing it into the city limits.

The property's new owner, Phoenix Investors of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has asked the city to rezone this site at 6821 E. County Road 1100N from rural suburban to industrial. The rural suburban zoning dates back many years to when LSC was operating under the R.R. Donnelley name there and its industrial use was "grandfathered" in under Mattoon zoning ordinances, which extend 1½ miles from the city limits.

"Phoenix Investors is rezoning for permanent industrial/warehouse use, as the zoning in place was a temporary variance for LSC, as part of our efforts to renovate and re-tenant the building for new potential tenants," a company spokesman has said. As part of this rezoning effort, the city staff suggested that Phoenix seek annexation.

In other matters, the council will vote on two sidewalk related projects. The first project involves hiring Fuller-Wente Inc. for $645,845.15 to carry out the Broadway Avenue streetscaping project from 16th to 17th streets.