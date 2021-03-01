Mattoon council to vote on rezoning, annexing former LSC site

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled on Tuesday to vote on affirming the industrial use of the shuttered LSC Communications Printing plant and annexing it into the city limits.
The property's new owner, Phoenix Investors of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has asked the city to rezone this site at 6821 E. County Road 1100N from rural suburban to industrial. The rural suburban zoning dates back many years to when LSC was operating under the R.R. Donnelley name there and its industrial use was "grandfathered" in under Mattoon zoning ordinances, which extend 1½ miles from the city limits.
"Phoenix Investors is rezoning for permanent industrial/warehouse use, as the zoning in place was a temporary variance for LSC, as part of our efforts to renovate and re-tenant the building for new potential tenants," a company spokesman has said. As part of this rezoning effort, the city staff suggested that Phoenix seek annexation.
In other matters, the council will vote on two sidewalk related projects. The first project involves hiring Fuller-Wente Inc. for $645,845.15 to carry out the Broadway Avenue streetscaping project from 16th to 17th streets.
Public Works Director Dean Barber reported to the council that this project will include new water lines, accessible parking and sidewalk improvements, brick boulevards, landscaping islands, and ornamental street lighting, like the 2019 work from 19th Street to the railroad bridge. He said the work is required to be complete by Oct. 31, with funding from downtown tax increment financing (TIF) district revenue.
The second project involves approving plans for installing new sidewalks and ramps along Marshall Avenue from 21st to 25th streets this year through $200,000 from the capital improvement fund.
"A similar project was constructed on Marshall Avenue from 25th Street to 32nd Street in 2017," Barber said.
During Tuesday's meeting, the council also will vote on a series of promotions within the Mattoon Police Department. Lt. Brandon Saunders will be promoted to captain, Sgt. Donald Sweeney to lieutenant, and Officer Bradley Poehler to sergeant, all effective March 13.
The council also will vote on promoting Thomas Strong to waste water treatment plant lead operator, and hiring Cody Fuller and Scott Sokolinski to Maintenance Worker II positions in the Public Works Department.
Tuesday's meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, where access is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those wishing to attend the meeting remotely can visit https://bit.ly/MattoonCC210302, meeting number: 182 323 6873, meeting password: 20819; or by calling 415-655-0001 and use the meeting number and password.