MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled on Wednesday to consider rezoning property for the construction of a 150,000-square-foot indoor sports facility southeast of Dettro Drive and Remington Road.

The not-for-profit Mattoon Sports Complex, Inc. has petitioned to rezone approximately 15 acres from R1 single-family residential to C1 neighborhood commercial for this facility, which would be part of the planned Emerald Acres Sports Connection athletic complex. This corporation would develop, own and operate the complex along the southwest corner of Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 16.

In addition, the developer has asked for a special use permit to operate an indoor sports facility and for a variance from the maximum 1,500 square feet of floor area of a physician office in a C1 district. The facility that will be known as the Sarah Bush Lincoln Fieldhouse and the SBL Walk-in Clinic in Mattoon will move to this site, the health system announced this spring.

"(Sarah Bush Lincoln) believes in what this project could do for the area in terms of economic development," said Mattoon Sports Complex board President Blake Pierce at the June 27 meeting of the Mattoon Planning Commission, which recommended council approval for the petitions.

City Administrator Kyle Gill said at the June 27 meeting that the new walk-in clinic space will be 4,000-5,000 square feet, adding that it's not uncommon for large sports complexes to have health services on site.

Emerald Acres will be built on 110 acres donated by Mattoon-based Rural King, which plans to open 40 adjacent acres it owns to related retail development. The indoor facility is set to open in 2024, offering eight basketball and 16 volleyball courts. The outdoor facilities are set to open in 2025, with eight baseball/softball fields and 12 multi-purpose synthetic turf fields.

Ground was ceremonially broken on May 31 and earth work has proceeded since then. Pierce, who is finance director for Rural King, apologized to the commission on June 27 for the oversight that led to this work starting before the siting petitions have been approved.

On June 27, concerned Country Club Road residents asked storm drainage and traffic access questions about Emerald Acres. Gill said the sports complex plans include two detention ponds and no traffic access points on Country Club Road. He said access will be provided through extensions of Fort Worth Way, Remington, and Swords Drive, plus a new road east off of Dettro.

In other matters, the council will vote on purchasing 1.111 acres for $24,442 from Speer Holdings and AJMA Holdings for creating a connecting path between the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail and the hotels at Broadway Avenue East next to I-57.

The connection will extend from the north end of McFall Road to the bike path, which runs from Mattoon to Charleston. The city has received a $150,000 Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant for this project.

Two Lake Mattoon items are on the agenda, as well. The council will consider partnering with Rent Fun for establishing a self-service kayak rental system at Lake Mattoon through $18,000 in revolving loan fund money. The council also will consider accepting Crawford, Murphy & Tilly's $86,170 bid for plans to replace the existing pump at the Lake Mattoon raw water pump station through water fund revenue.

"The existing pump is out of service," said Public Works Director Dean Barber in his council decision request. "We have the pump station set up for temporary pumping methods while the improvements are being designed and bid. We are also collecting separate price quotes for some dredging work that needs to precede the pump replacement."

Wednesday's meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. The full agenda and information on attending remotely are posted here.

