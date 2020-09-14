Mattoon council to vote on rezoning for mower repair property

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled on Tuesday to consider rezoning a property for use by a mower repair business.
Petitioner John Graham has requested rezoning 900 Shelby Ave. from single family residential to service commercial. The city staff has recommended approval, noting that this site had been rezoned to service commercial in 1985 and had kept that status until the city changed the neighborhood back to residential several years ago.
The Mattoon Planning Commission held a hearing on the proposed rezoning on Sept. 8 and recommended that the council approve this request.
In other matters, the council will consider expending $115,000 in motor fuel tax funds for pavement patching at DeWitt Avenue's intersections with 12th and Logan streets in October.
The council also will acknowledge the upcoming retirements of Debbie Prater after more than 25 years of service with the Mattoon Police Department and Michael Bennett after more than 34 years with the Public Works Department.
Other actions that the council will consider taking include:
— Reappointing Joyce Jackson and Melissa Harden and appointing Joy Miller to the Arts Council; and re-appointing Ed Dowd and Don Freesmeier to the Tourism Committee.
— Employing Brandon Mangan as a probationary firefighter. He has successfully passed his National Registry Paramedic Exam and is awaiting his state paramedic license.
— Approving Banner Fire Equipment's quote for $26,689 in repairs to a fire truck ladder system.
The meeting at 6:30 p.m. will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Community members can attend virtually by visiting https://bit.ly/MattoonCC200915, meeting number/access code: 126 337 5821, meeting password: 20819; or dialing 415-655-0001 and use the meeting number and password.
