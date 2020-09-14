Mattoon council to vote on rezoning for mower repair property

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled on Tuesday to consider rezoning a property for use by a mower repair business.

Petitioner John Graham has requested rezoning 900 Shelby Ave. from single family residential to service commercial. The city staff has recommended approval, noting that this site had been rezoned to service commercial in 1985 and had kept that status until the city changed the neighborhood back to residential several years ago.

The Mattoon Planning Commission held a hearing on the proposed rezoning on Sept. 8 and recommended that the council approve this request.

In other matters, the council will consider expending $115,000 in motor fuel tax funds for pavement patching at DeWitt Avenue's intersections with 12th and Logan streets in October.

The council also will acknowledge the upcoming retirements of Debbie Prater after more than 25 years of service with the Mattoon Police Department and Michael Bennett after more than 34 years with the Public Works Department.