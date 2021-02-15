Mattoon council to vote on Ryan Hurst as deputy chief, other police promotions

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council is scheduled Tuesday to consider appointing Lt. Ryan Hurst as deputy chief and making a series of other promotions in the Mattoon Police Department.
If approved, Hurst's promotion will be effective April 1 following the appointment of current Deputy Police Chief Sam Gaines as chief. Current Chief Jason Taylor is scheduled to retire on March 31.
Hurst is currently assigned to the detective section of the department and he previously served as a canine officer with his police dog partner, Goro.
Regarding the other promotions, the council will consider reinstating a fifth captain position in the department while maintaining the same total number of positions by leaving a long vacant second deputy chief post open. The department had reduced the number of captains to four when there were two deputy chiefs years ago.
As part of this reorganization, the council will consider promoting Lt. Jeffrey Wines to captain on Feb. 20 due the recent retirement of Captain Tim St. John, Sgt. Ryan Koop to lieutenant, and Michael Johnson to sergeant. During Tuesday's meeting, the council also will recognize St. John for his more than 20 years of service.
In other matters, the council will consider approving plans for the first phase of the piping connection project for the new combined sewer overflow satellite treatment facility along North Sixth Street.
Public Works Director Dean Barber said the first phase will include installing new sanitary sewers on 10th and 11th streets north of Piatt Avenue, converting the old combination sewers on 10th and 11th to dedicated storm sewers, and installing piping to connect two combined sewer overflow locations on the northeast side of Mattoon to the new facility.
Barber said the bid opening for the first phase is set for March 24. He said all of the work will be paid for via the city's sewer fund and a low interest loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
Regarding another public works project, the council will consider appropriating $82,485 of motor fuel tax funds to hire the Upchurch Group of Mattoon to provide design services for a 2022 road surface overlay project on DeWitt Avenue from 14th to Logan streets.
The council also will consider notifying the Illinois Department of Transportation about plans for the Fourth of July, Bagelfest, Veterans Day and Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas parades. The parade routes cross U.S. Route 45.
Tuesday's meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, where access is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those wishing to attend remotely can visit https://bit.ly/MattoonCC210216, meeting number: 182 274 7090, password: 20819; or by calling 415-655-0001 and using those numbers.