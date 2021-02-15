Mattoon council to vote on Ryan Hurst as deputy chief, other police promotions

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council is scheduled Tuesday to consider appointing Lt. Ryan Hurst as deputy chief and making a series of other promotions in the Mattoon Police Department.

If approved, Hurst's promotion will be effective April 1 following the appointment of current Deputy Police Chief Sam Gaines as chief. Current Chief Jason Taylor is scheduled to retire on March 31.

Hurst is currently assigned to the detective section of the department and he previously served as a canine officer with his police dog partner, Goro.

Regarding the other promotions, the council will consider reinstating a fifth captain position in the department while maintaining the same total number of positions by leaving a long vacant second deputy chief post open. The department had reduced the number of captains to four when there were two deputy chiefs years ago.