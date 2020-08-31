Mattoon council to vote on sewer line, DeWitt Avenue patching projects

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled to take actions during its meeting on Tuesday, Sept 1, to help carry out a north side sewer line improvement project and a DeWitt Avenue patching project.
The sewer project involves a proposed agreement to borrow $8 million from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to pay for constructing piping. This piping will connect the city's new Combined Sewer Overflow Satellite Treatment Facility, 2521 N. Sixth St., to areas that are prone to sanitary and storm sewer overflows on the north side of town.
City officials plan to pay off this loan from the lEPA Water Pollution Control Loan Program over the course of 20 years with sewer rate revenue.
The Dewitt project involved hiring Bartels Construction of Mattoon for $109,174 in motor fuel tax funding to patch part of this roadway in October.
"We will be replacing the pavement on Dewitt Avenue through the intersections at 12th Street and at Logan Street," said Public Works Director Dean Barber in a report to the council. "Dewitt Avenue will be closed during construction. Changeable message signs will be used to advise traffic of the road closures."
In other matters, the council will consider employing Rolando Monte de Oca as a probationary patrol officer for the Mattoon Police Department effective Sept. 13.
The council also will consider authorizing participation in the Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Support Program for municipalities, offered by the State of Illinois through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall will be held as a virtual meeting. Community members can attend by visiting https://bit.ly/MattoonCC200901, Meeting number: 126 721 7102, Password: 20819; or by calling 415-655-0001, Password: 20819.
