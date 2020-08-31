Mattoon council to vote on sewer line, DeWitt Avenue patching projects

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled to take actions during its meeting on Tuesday, Sept 1, to help carry out a north side sewer line improvement project and a DeWitt Avenue patching project.

The sewer project involves a proposed agreement to borrow $8 million from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to pay for constructing piping. This piping will connect the city's new Combined Sewer Overflow Satellite Treatment Facility, 2521 N. Sixth St., to areas that are prone to sanitary and storm sewer overflows on the north side of town.

City officials plan to pay off this loan from the lEPA Water Pollution Control Loan Program over the course of 20 years with sewer rate revenue.

The Dewitt project involved hiring Bartels Construction of Mattoon for $109,174 in motor fuel tax funding to patch part of this roadway in October.

"We will be replacing the pavement on Dewitt Avenue through the intersections at 12th Street and at Logan Street," said Public Works Director Dean Barber in a report to the council. "Dewitt Avenue will be closed during construction. Changeable message signs will be used to advise traffic of the road closures."