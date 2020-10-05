Mattoon council, union may temporarily reduce emergency medical technician requirements for new firefighters

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council and the firefighters union may temporarily reduce the emergency medical technician (EMT) certification requirements for new firefighters to expedite hiring.
The council will consider approving a memorandum of understanding with Mattoon Firefighters Local 691 during the council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The council also will consider allocating more than $90,000 in midtown tax increment financing fund grants for exterior improvements to three buildings in this business district.
Regarding the memorandum, this proposed document will temporarily reduce the minimum certification requirement for newly hired firefighters from EMT-paramedic to EMT-basic.
The union has called for the city to bring staffing back up to 30 firefighters as required by the current contract, which was set to expire in 2018 but is still in place until a new contract is reached. City officials have countered that they are having trouble finding candidates who have paramedic certification.
"I think it will be beneficial to getting guys in here and getting us up to our 30 numbers," said union President Bart Owen, noting that 22 firefighters are currently on staff. "I think it's a step in the right direction."
If approved, the temporary reduction in EMT requirements will expire when the city and union execute a new contract. The two parties are also going through an Illinois Labor Relations Board hearing process, in which the city is appealing a recent ruling that the Mattoon Fire Department's ambulance service should be reinstated. The city shuttered its service on July 25, 2018 and now relies solely on a private provider.
Regarding TIF grants, the council will consider allocating $40,692 to property owners Todd and Kim Fuller for exterior improvements at the former ILMO Product Co. building, 213 N. 14th St. Todd Fuller said these improvements will help the site's new tenant, Eaton Construction & Asphalt Improvement Plus. He said they plan to demolish the back part of the building, re-side the remaining structure, and construct an addition so that the facility is all on one level.
The council also will consider allocating a $46,950 TIF grant to Upchurch Group Properties for its office building at 123 N. 15th St. and $3,730 to Mike Kallis for his Sound Source Music building at 1609 Broadway Ave.
Other proposed council actions include:
— Pledging support of a state grant application for the second phase of the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail expansion project, which involves extending the trail west from 16 Street to 10th Street downtown.
— Approving a $52,107 loan from the Revolving Loan Fund to Vitality Skin Care owner Tina Prior to refinance the previous loan for this property, 1630 Broadway Ave.
— Giving notice to the Illinois Department of Transportation that the Dec. 4 Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas parade will cross U.S. Route 45.
—Appointing probationary Officer Michael Bennett to regular employment status and employing Jade McDowell as an administrative assistant with Mattoon Police Department.
Community members can attend this meeting remotely by visiting https://bit.ly/MattoonCC201006, meeting number (access code): 126 869 6135 and meeting password: 20819; or by dialing 415-655-0001 and using those meeting and password numbers.
