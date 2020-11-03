Mattoon council votes to sell Blue Cross Blue Shield parking lot

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council voted Tuesday evening to sell the city parking lot that the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois service center uses in anticipation of this facility moving to a new location in Mattoon next year.
The city leases the parking lot at 1100-1112 Broadway Ave. for $1 per year to the nonprofit Mattoon Area Industrial Development (MAID) Corp., which owns the current Blue Cross and Blue Shield building at 1100 Broadway Ave. MAID maintains the parking lot and handles the snow removal. Their parking lot partnership is part of an economic development effort that helped draw the health insurance service center to this property many years ago.
City Administrator Kyle Gill said MAID will be considering other uses for the Broadway building after the service center relocates. He said the city feels that its best interest would be served by placing the parking lot on the market for sale rather than transferring this property or signing a new lease if the building there is sold.
Council member Preston Owen said the sale also will result in the parking lot becoming taxable property once again. This 28,000-square-foot parking area encompasses four city lots.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois has reported that the service center is scheduled in March to move into its new building in the Coles Centre business park at the southwest corner of Illinois Route 16 and Lerna Road. Construction is ongoing at the site of this two-story, 50,000-square-foot building.
Public Works Director Dean Barber said contractors have been completing construction of the new access road at Coles Centre for Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and this roadway will be ready for use when the service center moves there.
