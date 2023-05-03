MATTOON — Construction has begun on the long-planned Dunkin' Donuts in Mattoon, a location that the developer has reported is set to open this fall.

The Mattoon City Council discussed Dunkin' at its meeting Tuesday evening after Mayor Rick Hall said he was glad to see construction proceeding at the doughnut shop's site in front of the Cross County Mall.

City Administrator Kyle Gill said prospective developers have been talking to the city about bringing a Dunkin' to Mattoon since 2015. The doughnut shop is being built on the vacant former Taco Bell lot next to the mall parking lot's central entrance. Contractors have already initiated earth work and foundation wall construction there.

The planned Mattoon Dunkin' location is being developed by Krishna Patel, the same franchisee who also opened a Dunkin' in early November in a remodeled building at 250 Lincoln Ave. in Charleston. The Mattoon Dunkin' building will also include a storefront for another business.

"We are really excited about this location and serving the community. As per our current schedule, we are targeting this opening for October, but it might change a little based on availability of materials, etc.," Patel said Wednesday. "In regard to having another tenant for the space next to us, at this point we do not have anything solid, but we are looking for a good tenant to occupy that space."

In other matters, Police Chief Sam Gaines said the city is cleaning up deteriorated house sites in the 300 block of Moultrie Avenue and 800 block of South 17th Street that had been filled with refuse and overgrown vegetation. He said this work was made possible City Attorney Dan Jones successfully pursuing liens against these properties.

Gaines said the house sites were so filled with refuse that 30-cubic-yard trash bins and backhoes have been needed for the cleanup work. Police officers have been helping with this effort, and volunteers from nearby Truth & Grace Fellowship church are set to assist at the 17th Street site.

"Two of the biggest problem properties in town that we get most of the complaints on are getting cleaned up," Gaines said.

Regarding other cleanup efforts, Hall said he and Gill recently drove by the former Brown Shoe factory and saw that it appears demolition work has resumed there. Gill added that a trash bin has been put in place and brush has been cut up at this site, 1400 Piatt Ave.

The property owner in Kansas City, Missouri arranged for demolition work to start last fall there, but the tearing down of this 80,000-square-foot building has not proceeded much since then.

"The owner has been served with our complaint, so he definitely knows about it. Hopefully that will spur him to some action," City Attorney Jones said.

During Tuesday's meeting, the council also heard a report from Public Works Director Dean Barber about Fuller-Wente, Inc. of Mattoon replacing eight fire hydrants along Charleston Avenue/Illinois Route 16. He said the contractor will replace five on the south side of the roadway this week and three on the north side next week.

Hall said the hydrant replacement work is why the southernmost eastbound lane of Route 16 has been closed to traffic this week in the work zone, 13th-17th streets. He said the northernmost westbound lane will be temporarily closed next week.