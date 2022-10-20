Mattoon Lightworks display going up, park closing to traffic

MATTOON — Peterson Park is scheduled to be closed to vehicle traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 24, in preparation for the Christmas season as decorations are set up for the annual Lightworks display there.

Crews with the Mattoon Parks Department already had set up several of Lightworks' approximately 108 giant lighted decorations on the front lawn of Peterson Park and around the Grimes Field baseball diamond by early Thursday afternoon. A few weeks are usually needed to set up all the decorations, connect them to the park's electrical system and test them, weather permitting.

Superintendent Kurt Stretch said they temporarily closed the park to traffic on Thursday while they worked but planned to reopen the roadways there on Friday in preparation for pavilion and Demars Center bookings over the weekend.

The vehicle traffic closure that starts Monday will be in place up to and during the Lightworks display, when the park's roadways will be opened in the evenings for visitors. Tourism & Arts Director Angelia Burgett reported at Tuesday's Mattoon City Council meeting that Lightworks will kick off on Nov. 17 with its annual walk through event and then open to motorists on Nov. 18 for the remainder of the Christmas season. Peterson Park will reopen to regular vehicle traffic after Lightworks has concluded.