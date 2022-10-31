Mattoon may create, fill community planning position

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 1, to consider creating a community development and planning manager position and then filling that position.

The council will consider ratifying an employment agreement for this new position with Alexander Benishek, who has been serving in a Mattoon-assigned fellowship position in community development from the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs and Western Illinois University this year. His appointment would be effective Jan. 2.

In the proposed ordinance for this new post, the city reported that it wants to create a community development and planning manager position to support economic development and marketing efforts for Mattoon. The proposed employment agreement with Benishek includes a $60,000 annual salary with an increase to $62,500 upon a favorable review of his six‐month probationary period.

Through his fellowship position, Benishek has helped created a Move to Mattoon incentive program with support from local businesses to try to draw remote workers to the community and has helped obtain a $50,000 T-Mobile grant for creating a pocket park in a vacant downtown lot along Broadway Avenue.

Other proposed actions on the council's meeting agenda include appointing firefighter Logan Ratliff to regular employment status upon successful completion of his probationary period on Tuesday, Nov 1. The full meeting agenda is posted at mattoon.illinois.gov/download/city-council-meeting-2022-11-01/.

The council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. Those wishing to attend remotely can go online to https://bit.ly/MattoonCC221101 or call 415-655-0001, meeting number 2554 358 4963 and password 20819.