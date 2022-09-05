Mattoon may OK $1.5M for sports complex, other projects

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council on Tuesday will consider allocating $1.5 million in federal funding for sports complex, residential subdivision and west-side drainage projects.

The council will consider allocating $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for each project during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. The meeting will be preceded at 6 p.m. by a public hearing on a proposed Interstate 57-Remington Drive business district related to the planned 110-acre sports complex.

City Administrator Kyle Gill reported that the requested sports complex funding will go to new digital radios, simulcast stations, accessory equipment, and installation for better communications from the I-57 area to Sarah Bush Lincoln. This will help serve visitor traffic drawn by the proposed complex and related economic development at the southwest corner of I-57 at Illinois Route 16.

"This sports complex is projected to bring $25.4 million in revenue directly to the City of Mattoon over 30 years, attract 250,000 annual visitors and create 1,152 jobs," Gill said in the funding request.

The $66.08 million Mattoon Sports Complex's developers will finance the project via a loan, a grant and donations, plus a bond issued backed by sales, property and other new tax revenue generated in the business district. The district boundaries will include the complex site, new development on adjacent land owned by Rural King, and existing businesses on the west side of I-57.

Requests for the other American Rescue Plan Act funding reported that this money would also be used to enhance the city's communications infrastructure in support of ongoing efforts to promote residential subdivision development and improve storm water drainage on the west side of town.

The council also will consider allocating $100,000 from the city's revolving loan fund to Elevate CCIC Inc. to help this nonprofit entrepreneur development center in Mattoon create its own small start-up business revolving loan fund.

In addition, the council will consider applying for a $120,000 Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant to connect the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail south to the hotels at McFall Road and Broadway Avenue East. The city will provide $30,000 in matching funds for this project.

Tuesday's agenda also includes proposed regulations allowing residents to raise chickens for noncommercial use. The permit fee will be $25 per property owner, and the chickens will be limited to single-family residential zoning. Coops and runs will only be allowed in backyards, at least 10 feet from the property line. Hens will be limited to six per residence, and no roosters will be allowed.

Other proposed actions on the agenda include:

Purchasing eight in-car video systems, microphone packages, 39 body-worn camera packages, and software with setup from Safe Fleet for $73,245 for the Mattoon Police Department via seizure funds.

Granting a special use permit for an unmanned telecommunications equipment shelter to be placed at 1500 Richmond Ave., a C3 service commercial lot at the northwest corner of 15th and Richmond.

Distributing a $4,700 tourism grant from the hotel/motel tax fund to Mattoon High School in support of the Sept. 9-10 Craig Dixon Golf Invite event, $3,200, and the Dec. 27-29 Girls Holiday Tournament, $1,500.

The full meeting agenda is posted at mattoon.illinois.gov/government/citycouncil/upcomingmeetings. Those wishing to attend remotely can go to bit.ly/MattoonCC220906 or call 415-655-0001, meeting number 2553 787 9178 and password 20819.

