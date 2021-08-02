Mattoon may require motorized bicycle registration

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled Tuesday evening to consider an ordinance that would require annual registration, with a $50 fee, for motorized bicycles in the city limits.

Mayor Rick Hall said city officials drafted the proposed ordinance for low-speed electric and gas-powered bicycles after hearing safety concerns from several residents about these vehicles causing traffic dangers. He said motorized bicycle riders are required to follow city and state traffic laws, but the city feels it needs additional regulatory authority to help ensure traffic safety.

"We hear a lot about those issues and it's clearly time we do something for the safety of the riders and the people in the cars, too," Hall said. "We feel like we need to do something before someone gets seriously injured."

If the council approves the ordinance, any resident in Mattoon owning and operating a motorized bicycle in the city limits would be required to register this vehicle with the Mattoon Police Department starting Sept. 1. There would be a $50 annual registration fee, and a registration tag would be attached to the bicycle frame.

Under the ordinance, the police department could refuse registration or revoke it for motorized bicycles deemed unsafe. There would be a $10 late fee for failing to complete registration during the required timeframe and fines of $100-$750 for violations of this ordinance. The rider's bicycle would be impounded if a a second violation occurs within 12 months of the first one.

Hall said the city drafted the ordinance after hearing public input, researching motorized bicycle ordinances in other communities, and consulting with the police department about placing this additional responsibility on officers.

"They were very much involved with the administration of this ordinance," Hall said of the police department.

In other matters, the council will consider hiring Caymon Lopez as a maintenance worker in the Mattoon Public Works Department. Pubic Works Director Dean Barber wrote in a report to the council that Lopez currently works for James Bialeschki Concrete and has 1-1/2 years of concrete experience.

"(Lopez) was a student at Mattoon High School prior to that. He was in the building trades class at MHS, which we find very valuable," Barber said.

The council also will consider re-appointing Janet Grove to the Mattoon Planning Commission; and reappointing T.J. Hesse, Tony Nicholson, and Mike Sullivan to the Mattoon Tree Commission.

Tuesday's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. Those who wish to attend remotely can go to https://bit.ly/MattoonCC210803 or call 415-655-0001, meeting number 1825 08 6589 and password 20819. The full agenda is posted at https://mattoon.illinois.gov/government/citycouncil/upcomingmeetings/.

