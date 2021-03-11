Mattoon mayor candidates address public safety, economic development issues

Editor's note: This is the first of two articles about Police Benevolent & Protective Association No. 35's forums for Mattoon City Council and mayor candidates. The first article will focus on the mayor candidates and the upcoming second one will focus on the council.
MATTOON — Law enforcement and firefighter staffing levels were the focus of much of the Mattoon mayor candidate forum that the police union hosted Wednesday night.
Candidates Rick Hall, Randy Hausle, Preston Owen and Alex Walker discussed city finances, economic development and public works issues, too. Police Benevolent & Protective Association No. 35 also held a forum that night for half of the 12 city council candidates and held a second forum Thursday for the remaining six candidates. The election is April 6.
During the mayor forum, a police union question said morale is an important issue for officer recruitment and retention as Mattoon Police Department deals with a stagnant personnel numbers and rising crime rates. The union asked the candidates how they would address this issue and if they would keep the current level of at least 38 officers.
All four candidates indicated that they do not support cutting police force numbers, but added that the city needs to take a close look at its overall budget.
"I think it's important that we need to keep at least 38 officers on the streets," Owen said. The incumbent council member, who is a past city attorney and treasurer, said he supports placing a referendum on the ballot for a sales tax for public safety funding.
Walker, a freelance staff member for political campaigns in Illinois, responded that he is "absolutely against any tax increase" and does not think this is needed.
Owen said he thinks that the Mattoon Fire Department, with a contract calling for 30 firefighters and minimum staffing of eight per shift, is overstaffed and "eating into" police and public works budgets. He said Macomb, population 17,857, has a fire department without an ambulance service that operates with 20 firefighters and four-person minimum staffing while serving Western Illinois University.
Hausle, who works for the Illinois Department of Transportation, said he was asked to run by Mattoon firefighters because he is a retired firefighter. He said one of his top issues is addressing the city's elimination of the fire department's ambulance service in 2018 and its reliance since then on private ambulance coverage, currently only longtime provider Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service.
"I think it's important that we restore the ambulance service to the fire department," Hausle said. "I think (community members) get quicker response and a more professional crew that shows up."
Incumbent council member Hall, a certified public accountant who has worked for Consolidated Communications, said Mitchell-Jerdan has been meeting required response times 98% of the time.
Hall said under the state average staffing of 1.2 firefighters per 1,000 people, Mattoon would have 20 firefighters but does not need to go that low. He said when a local fire department faces a major structure fire, it gets additional manpower through mutual aid agreements with neighboring departments.
Walker said he won't commit to bringing back the ambulance service but would look into this idea if elected. Walker said the city should put its three idled ambulances back into use and should fully utilize firefighters with EMT training.
Outside the ambulance service issue, Hausle said he wants to see the city increase its economic development efforts. As part of his research as a candidate, Hausle said he recently visited the Elevate entrepreneur development center at the Cross County Mall and would like to help build upon the opportunities there.
Hall said the city works with Coles Together on industrial development projects but needs a local entity focused on helping bring other types of businesses, such as tech firms, to Mattoon. He said the city cannot afford to hire an economic development director for $100,000 on its own but could work with partners, such as the Google grant funding for Elevate.
Asked about modifying the city code to promote development, Hall and Owen said the liquor ordinance needs to be updated to better serve entrepreneurs. Walker said he is against limits on liquor licenses and would like to see bar hours extended.
Walker said he wants to help address city budget troubles that have led to cuts in public works staff and to deferred maintenance on crumbling streets and sidewalks.
"We have failed at this in the last eight years. Our city does not look as good as it could," Walker said, adding that this hurts development efforts.
Hall responded that the city has undertaken many street, sidewalk, utility line and park improvements in recent years, in addition to promoting development downtown and in other areas through tax increment financing districts and other incentives.
"I think we have a wonderful place to live and I am proud of the things we have accomplished," Hall said.