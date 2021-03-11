Mattoon mayor candidates address public safety, economic development issues

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Incumbent council member Hall, a certified public accountant who has worked for Consolidated Communications, said Mitchell-Jerdan has been meeting required response times 98% of the time.

Hall said under the state average staffing of 1.2 firefighters per 1,000 people, Mattoon would have 20 firefighters but does not need to go that low. He said when a local fire department faces a major structure fire, it gets additional manpower through mutual aid agreements with neighboring departments.

Walker said he won't commit to bringing back the ambulance service but would look into this idea if elected. Walker said the city should put its three idled ambulances back into use and should fully utilize firefighters with EMT training.

Outside the ambulance service issue, Hausle said he wants to see the city increase its economic development efforts. As part of his research as a candidate, Hausle said he recently visited the Elevate entrepreneur development center at the Cross County Mall and would like to help build upon the opportunities there.