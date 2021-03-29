Mattoon mayor candidates introduce themselves, why they are running

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Owen, on the council sine 2013, is the chief financial officer and general counsel for Ervin Equipment. He is a certified public accountant and a licensed attorney.

"I have unique accounting and legal experience that will help me as mayor," Owen said. "I served as the city attorney and city treasurer for nine years and I have served on the City Council for eight years."

In his work since he left full-time employment with the city, Owen said he has been responsible for managing and running businesses that are financially many times the size of the city.

"I want to see the city of Mattoon succeed and I want to utilize my time and talents to make Mattoon a better place to live," the candidate said. Owen, a retired Navy chief petty officer and a Desert Storm veteran, also has been involved with Mattoon Area Family YMCA, Chamber of Commerce, and other community groups.

Walker served as an Air Force police officer and owned a day spa when he lived in Orlando, Florida. The candidate said he has worked on several campaigns, including Darren Duncan for Congress, and recently served as Mark Curran for the U.S. Senate's Southern Illinois campaign coordinator. He also has been engaged with state and local issues, with the goal of holding leaders accountable.