Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover has died; Community members remember his love for community

MATTOON — Tim Gover, mayor of Mattoon for the last 10 years, was remembered Thursday for his love of the community.
"He really cared about Mattoon and tried to do what's best for the city of Mattoon," said city Administrator Kyle Gill, who came to respect and admire Gover during the seven years they worked together.
Gover died Thursday morning, an announcement from the city said.
Gover was a Mattoon native and a retired Eastern Illinois University accounting professor. He was first elected to the Mattoon City Council in 2009, became acting mayor the next year and was later elected to the office.
The city's announcement said Gover's death was "due to lingering health issues."
Gill said council member Preston Owen will serve as acting mayor until the city council appoints someone to the position. Owen is the city's finance commissioner, and the person in that position is acting mayor when needed, he said.
Owen said the city "will move forward, despite our loss" and called Gover "a great mayor who loved Mattoon and loved Coles County."
He noted Gover's involvement in various organizations such as Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Eastern Illinois University and the Illinois Municipal League.
"He's going to be sorely missed by the community," Owen said. He also described Gover as someone with whom you could "talk about anything."
The mayor's position and all the council's seats will be up for election on April 6. The one-week filing period for candidates to appear the ballot begins on Dec. 14.
Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs said he met Gover at a veteran's event shortly after Combs first took his position in 2016.
"From the moment we got introduced until the last time we spoke, we had a blessed relationship," Combs said.
He also said Gover "took me under his wing" and was a regular source of support and information. He always felt the two cities should stride toward common goals, Combs added.
"We always wanted to work together for the good of both communities," Combs said.
Gover was also a member of the board of Coles Together, the county economic development organization. Coles Together President Angela Griffin said he understood the value of communities working with each other.
"He was always a man of integrity and generosity," Griffin said.
She added that what "sticks in my mind" is how Gover would tell those in other city governments how proud he was of Mattoon.
Gover also served as chairman of the Coles County Council on Aging and spent time as a Coles County Board member.
Jan Eads of Charleston, who was a long-serving county board member and was on the board with Gover, recalled his dedication to working on the county budget and any other duty.
"Tim was a very astute person," Eads said. "He was very thorough and did a great job."
She also recalled how Gover was "a very kind, very nice person who always remembered you and always spoke to you."
Photos: Remembering Tim Gover
