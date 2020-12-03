 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover has died; Community members remember his love for community
0 comments
breaking featured
TIM GOVER

Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover has died; Community members remember his love for community

{{featured_button_text}}
EIU Press Conference 02/23/16 (3) (copy)

Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover speaks during a press conference in 2016. 

 KEVIN KILHOFFER, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

MATTOON — Tim Gover, mayor of Mattoon for the last 10 years, was remembered Thursday for his love of the community.

"He really cared about Mattoon and tried to do what's best for the city of Mattoon," said city Administrator Kyle Gill, who came to respect and admire Gover during the seven years they worked together.

Gover died Thursday morning, an announcement from the city said.

Gover was a Mattoon native and a retired Eastern Illinois University accounting professor. He was first elected to the Mattoon City Council in 2009, became acting mayor the next year and was later elected to the office.

The city's announcement said Gover's death was "due to lingering health issues."

Gill said council member Preston Owen will serve as acting mayor until the city council appoints someone to the position. Owen is the city's finance commissioner, and the person in that position is acting mayor when needed, he said.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION: Share your memories of Mayor Tim Gover here

Owen said the city "will move forward, despite our loss" and called Gover "a great mayor who loved Mattoon and loved Coles County."

He noted Gover's involvement in various organizations such as Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Eastern Illinois University and the Illinois Municipal League.

COVID-19 modified Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas set for Friday

"He's going to be sorely missed by the community," Owen said. He also described Gover as someone with whom you could "talk about anything."

The mayor's position and all the council's seats will be up for election on April 6. The one-week filing period for candidates to appear the ballot begins on Dec. 14.

Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs said he met Gover at a veteran's event shortly after Combs first took his position in 2016.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"From the moment we got introduced until the last time we spoke, we had a blessed relationship," Combs said.

Watch now: Mattoon Christian Church begins fire recovery effort

He also said Gover "took me under his wing" and was a regular source of support and information. He always felt the two cities should stride toward common goals, Combs added.

"We always wanted to work together for the good of both communities," Combs said.

Gover was also a member of the board of Coles Together, the county economic development organization. Coles Together President Angela Griffin said he understood the value of communities working with each other.

"He was always a man of integrity and generosity," Griffin said.

100% of Mattoon property tax levy revenue projected to go to pension costs, library operating costs

She added that what "sticks in my mind" is how Gover would tell those in other city governments how proud he was of Mattoon.

Gover also served as chairman of the Coles County Council on Aging and spent time as a Coles County Board member.

Jan Eads of Charleston, who was a long-serving county board member and was on the board with Gover, recalled his dedication to working on the county budget and any other duty.

"Tim was a very astute person," Eads said. "He was very thorough and did a great job."

She also recalled how Gover was "a very kind, very nice person who always remembered you and always spoke to you."

Photos: Remembering Tim Gover

0 comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mattoon woman says Trump offered more support for rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News