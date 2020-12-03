Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover has died; Community members remember his love for community

Owen said the city "will move forward, despite our loss" and called Gover "a great mayor who loved Mattoon and loved Coles County."

He noted Gover's involvement in various organizations such as Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Eastern Illinois University and the Illinois Municipal League.

"He's going to be sorely missed by the community," Owen said. He also described Gover as someone with whom you could "talk about anything."

The mayor's position and all the council's seats will be up for election on April 6. The one-week filing period for candidates to appear the ballot begins on Dec. 14.

Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs said he met Gover at a veteran's event shortly after Combs first took his position in 2016.

"From the moment we got introduced until the last time we spoke, we had a blessed relationship," Combs said.

He also said Gover "took me under his wing" and was a regular source of support and information. He always felt the two cities should stride toward common goals, Combs added.