 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover has died
0 comments
breaking top story

Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover has died

{{featured_button_text}}
Tim Gover

Gover

MATTOON — Tim Gover, mayor of Mattoon for the last 10 years, died Thursday morning, an announcement from the city said.

Gover was a Mattoon native and a retired Eastern Illinois University professor. He was first elected to the Mattoon City Council in 2009, became acting mayor the next year and was later elected to the office.

The city's announcement said Gover's death was "due to lingering health issues."

Council member Preston Owen will serve as acting mayor until the city council appoints someone to the position, city Administrator Kyle Gill said. Owen is the city's finance commissioner, and the person in that position is acting mayor when needed, he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gill also said he came to respect and admire Gover during the seven years they worked together.

"He really cared about Mattoon and tried to do what's best for the city of Mattoon," Gill said.

The mayor's position and all the council's seats will be up for election on April 6. The one-week filing period for candidates to appear the ballot begins on Dec. 14.

This story will be updated.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mattoon woman says Trump offered more support for rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News