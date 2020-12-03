Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover has died

MATTOON — Tim Gover, mayor of Mattoon for the last 10 years, died Thursday morning, an announcement from the city said.

Gover was a Mattoon native and a retired Eastern Illinois University professor. He was first elected to the Mattoon City Council in 2009, became acting mayor the next year and was later elected to the office.

The city's announcement said Gover's death was "due to lingering health issues."

Council member Preston Owen will serve as acting mayor until the city council appoints someone to the position, city Administrator Kyle Gill said. Owen is the city's finance commissioner, and the person in that position is acting mayor when needed, he said.

Gill also said he came to respect and admire Gover during the seven years they worked together.

"He really cared about Mattoon and tried to do what's best for the city of Mattoon," Gill said.

The mayor's position and all the council's seats will be up for election on April 6. The one-week filing period for candidates to appear the ballot begins on Dec. 14.