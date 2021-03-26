Mattoon mayor's race: Candidates differ on ambulance service, agree on economic development needs

"I would like to see a more concentrated effort to utilize the resources near us, such as EIU and Lake Land College," Hausle said.

Owen said the city's revolving loan fund holds over $1 million, and past restrictions on how this money could be used have been lifted. Owen said the city can use the fund to make low interest loans to entrepreneurs to start or grow businesses. He said this would grow the retail base and give the community a diversity of shopping experiences.

"The city should also be more aggressive in using TIF and business district development tools to attract and develop business," Owen said. "Those districts give us the opportunity to help businesses locate within the districts and encourage redevelopment of the money generated by the districts."

Walker said the city should be a leader in enhancing businesses in Illinois, not a follower. He would like to form a committee that consists of business owners to get ideas from them about what the city can do to attract development.

"I would like to ease the burden on business owners who would like to invest in our community. I would look into waiving fees and permits," Walker said. "We shouldn't be putting roadblocks up that keep people from investing in Mattoon."

Public works projects