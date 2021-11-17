Mattoon officer commended for drone use to find missing man

MATTOON — A officer with the Mattoon Police Department has been commended for using a drone to recently find a missing man in northeast Coles County.

Chief Sam Gaines reported Tuesday to the Mattoon City Council that the rescue occurred after detective Sgt. Mike Johnson was dispatched at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to assist the Coles County Sheriff's Office's search near Rardin for a 29-year-old man with mental incapacitation who had been missing since Wednesday night.

Gaines said Johnson, who is one of the department's new drone pilots, got the drone in the air within an hour and used it to find the missing man, who was lying in a ditch next to a cornfield. He said the officer hovered the drone above there to help guide him to the man.

The chief said the man was dressed in a T-shirt in the cold, barely coherent and unable to stand when Johnson reached him. He said the officer carried this man on his shoulders for a quarter of a mile until they could reach the nearest road and get help.

"It's a fantastic new tool we have gotten with that pilot and a job well done by Mike," Gaines said. He noted that the department's new drones have enhanced thermal imaging capabilities to see the precise outline of a person or animal through tree cover, corn stalks or other vegetation.

In other matters, the council authorized the Mattoon Public Works Department to request proposals to upgrade the video surveillance system at the train depot/Amtrak station downtown to help with anti-vandalism efforts. The new digital cameras will have features like facial recognition, infrared filters, motion detection/activation to reduce data storage requirements and to decrease review time, remote focus and directional adjustment, and post-recording zoom features.

Public Works Director said earlier Tuesday that they plan to remove 20 analog cameras and replace them with 18 digital cameras at the depot, while also repositioning the cameras to have better views that also include the nearby Heritage Park and Progress Square parking lot.

"All of those (improved public spaces) are a really significant part of our community right and this is the best way for us to take care of them," Barber said. He added that the city plans to install the new cameras in early January.

In other matters, the council hired Mickey Gartlan as an administrative assistant in the Parks & Lakes Department office. The council also approved the $31,990 price quote from Water Solutions Unlimited for powdered activated carbon for water treatment, and approved a $1,499 water and sewer billing adjustment for Sunrise Apartments.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

