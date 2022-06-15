Mattoon panel recommends annexing, rezoning land for future Rural King expansion

MATTOON — Rural King plans to eventually expand its distribution center along West DeWitt Avenue on to 40 acres of farmland to the north, if possible.

Brock Ashley, vice president of business development for Rural King, told the city Planning Commission on Tuesday that this Mattoon-based company is always looking for ways to grow and better serve its customers and that its proposal for the 40 acres is a "huge part of that."

The commission voted unanimously to give a favorable recommendation to Rural King's petition for the city to annex that land on the east side of Coles County Road 300E and to change it from rural suburban to general commercial zoning district status. The petition is now scheduled to go before the Mattoon City Council for final consideration at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall.

Commission member Ned Hoppin said he was concerned about approving the petition without seeing Rural King's definite plans for the property.

Ashley said Rural King does not have an exact configuration yet for an expansion but assured Hoppin that the new property would be used in the same manner as the current distribution center site at 4216 DeWitt Ave.

"We are hoping to continue to grown and expand our operations. Mattoon is our home. We want it to stay that way," Ashley said.

Neighboring farmland owner Steve Degler, who is a representative of drainage district 2, said he and others in the district are concerned that an expanded distribution center will add to the storm water drainage problems in this area.

Code Enforcement Officer Matt Frederick said the city has strict drainage regulations, so the engineering plans for an expansion will hopefully improve drainage by detaining and then slow releasing storm water. Degler said he intends to review these plans when the time comes.

"We intend to watch this very closely," Degler said.

In other matters, Frederick reported to the commission that Bimbo Bakeries USA tentatively plans to place gravel on a large section of the grassy field next to its plant, 3801 DeWitt Ave., to store semi-trailers without trucks there.

"They are adding (production) lines and they are adding employees. They are doing really well," Frederick said.

Bimbo Bakeries USA purchased Lender's Bagels, including its Mattoon plant, in early 2020 and later added Thomas' Bagels to production there.

"Currently, we have three production lines and approximately 200 associates," the company reported in a statement on Wednesday. "Since purchasing the bakery in 2020, we have increased headcount and made a significant investment in the facility, with continued investments in the equipment and infrastructure planned for the near future."

The planning commission members indicated their support for the gravel placement just for storage purposes. Hoppin asked Frederick to let Bimbo know that if this area ends up becoming permanent parking for employee vehicles or for company trucks, that the plant will need to put asphalt or concrete in place to comply with zoning ordinances.

