Mattoon Planning Commission recommends rezoning approval for proposed winery

MATTOON — The Mattoon Planning Commission has recommended that a rezoning request for a proposed winery on the southeast side of town be approved.

Following the commission's unanimous recommendation Tuesday night, the request from brothers Cole Pierce and Blake Pierce to rezone 5600 S. Lerna Road from rural suburban to service commercial will be forwarded to the Mattoon City Council for final consideration.

The two entrepreneurs, who are Mattoon natives, have reported that they plan to open a winery and vineyard in summer 2022 on 55 acres of farmland they own on the east side of Lerna Road. They plan to offer a main tasting room with food options, a banquet room to accommodate gatherings of up 150 people, and outdoor space to host larger events.

"The city of Mattoon is really excited about the project. It is a large facility," said Code Official Matt Frederick. "It represents a very large capital investment."