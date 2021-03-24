Mattoon Planning Commission recommends rezoning approval for proposed winery

MATTOON — The Mattoon Planning Commission has recommended that a rezoning request for a proposed winery on the southeast side of town be approved.
Following the commission's unanimous recommendation Tuesday night, the request from brothers Cole Pierce and Blake Pierce to rezone 5600 S. Lerna Road from rural suburban to service commercial will be forwarded to the Mattoon City Council for final consideration.
The two entrepreneurs, who are Mattoon natives, have reported that they plan to open a winery and vineyard in summer 2022 on 55 acres of farmland they own on the east side of Lerna Road. They plan to offer a main tasting room with food options, a banquet room to accommodate gatherings of up 150 people, and outdoor space to host larger events.
"The city of Mattoon is really excited about the project. It is a large facility," said Code Official Matt Frederick. "It represents a very large capital investment."
The proposed winery location is just north of Lerna Road and County Road 550N, where Family Worship Center is at the southwest corner and the Dogwood and Redbud lanes neighborhood is at the southeast corner. The proposed site is surrounded by a mixture of agricultural and residential land uses, all with rural suburban zoning.
Frederick said a neighbor did attend Tuesday's hearing to ask questions about the winery plans, including its outdoor lighting. Frederick said the parking lot will have full cutoff lights to prevent light pollution. He said the property is within the mile and a half of zoning jurisdiction beyond the city limits, so it is subject to city property development ordinances.
In other matters, the commission recommended granting a request to change the plat of the Northwind Center subdivision at the southeast corner of Dettro Drive and Remington Road. Frederick said this change will create a separate plot east of the center where a new building can be constructed for Entec.
Entec specializes in heating, ventilation and air conditioning solutions and services. The Northwind Center, which opened in 2018, currently hosts offices for Stanfield Chiropractic and VitalSkin Dermatology.