 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattoon Planning commission to consider Consolidated building, Dunkin' proposals
0 comments
alert top story
PLANNING COMMISSION

Mattoon Planning commission to consider Consolidated building, Dunkin' proposals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It’s been proven that income doesn’t always dictate how much people save. There are those who simply save more and those who don’t save as much, even if they all make the same or have similar salaries. Here’s how to continue to boost your savings after the pandemic. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.

MATTOON — The city Planning Commission is scheduled Tuesday to consider the Mattoon school district's request for a special use permit for developing a career training center in the former Consolidated Communications' building downtown.

The commission also will consider a proposal to subdivide space in front of the Cross County Mall for the development of a Dunkin's doughnut and coffee shop there. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St.

Regarding the former Consolidated property, the Mattoon school board voted on April 13 to purchase this six-story building at 121 S. 17th St. for use as a Regional Innovation Center that would provide career training programs for area high school students.

The district is now seeking a permit to operate a special use, categorized as a vocational and trade school, in this service commercial district-zoned property. The parking standards for such use is one space for every employee and one space for every three students.

Former Consolidated building

A notification sign has been placed next to the former Consolidated Communications building, 121 S. 17th St., regarding the Mattoon school district requesting a special use permit to operate a career training center there.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In its permit request, the district reported that the maximum number of employees present will be 15 and the maximum number of students present will be 180. The district reported that available parking includes 52 spaces on the former Consolidated property, 21 spaces across the street at the district's unit office, and public spaces along adjacent streets.

Consolidated has reported that its corporate headquarters has moved from the downtown building to its facility at 2116 S. 17th St. in Mattoon.

Regarding the Dunkin' location, a franchiser announced plans in March to construct one of these doughnut and coffee shops this year on recently cleared property that had previously been the site of a Taco Bell. Mattoon's Taco Bell relocated in summer 2019 to 105 Swords Drive into a newly constructed building closer to Interstate 57. 

City Code Enforcement Official Matt Frederick said the commission will consider a request that the plat for the overall Cross County Mall property be modified so that the Dunkin' can be constructed at the former Taco Bell site at the front of the mall's parking lot. Mattoon based Rural King owns the mall property.

Recommendations made by the commission are forwarded onto the Mattoon City Council for final consideration.

In other matters, Frederick said the commission will have a discussion at Tuesday's meeting with representatives from Truth & Grace Fellowship about how to best accommodate parking at its church in a remodeled warehouse at 1304 Lake Land Boulevard. He said the church has recently purchased the former Connor Co. warehouse next door.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 24

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News