Mattoon Planning commission to consider Consolidated building, Dunkin' proposals

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In its permit request, the district reported that the maximum number of employees present will be 15 and the maximum number of students present will be 180. The district reported that available parking includes 52 spaces on the former Consolidated property, 21 spaces across the street at the district's unit office, and public spaces along adjacent streets.

Consolidated has reported that its corporate headquarters has moved from the downtown building to its facility at 2116 S. 17th St. in Mattoon.

Regarding the Dunkin' location, a franchiser announced plans in March to construct one of these doughnut and coffee shops this year on recently cleared property that had previously been the site of a Taco Bell. Mattoon's Taco Bell relocated in summer 2019 to 105 Swords Drive into a newly constructed building closer to Interstate 57.

City Code Enforcement Official Matt Frederick said the commission will consider a request that the plat for the overall Cross County Mall property be modified so that the Dunkin' can be constructed at the former Taco Bell site at the front of the mall's parking lot. Mattoon based Rural King owns the mall property.

Recommendations made by the commission are forwarded onto the Mattoon City Council for final consideration.