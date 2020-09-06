Mattoon Planning Commission to consider rezoning application for mower repair business

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The Mattoon Planning Commission is scheduled on Tuesday to consider rezoning a property for use by a mower repair business.

Petitioner John Graham has requested rezoning 900 Shelby Ave. from single family residential to service commercial. The city staff has recommended approving the petition, noting that the property had been rezoned to service commercial in 1985 until the city rezoned this neighborhood back to residential several years ago and that the only structure on the lot is a commercial building.

The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall to vote on this petition. The commission's recommendations are forwarded to the Mattoon City Council for final consideration.

