MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled on Tuesday, June 20, to consider hiring a contractor to resurface sections of Sixth and 14th streets this year, plus Melody Lane.

Howell Paving, Inc. of Mattoon has submitted a $275,296 bid to mill and resurface Sixth and 14th from Marshall Avenue to Illinois Route 16, as well as Melody at the north entrance to the Lane Acres subdivision.

Public Works Director Dean Barber said in his council decision request that the city also sent project specifications to Ne-Co Asphalt Co. of Charleston, but Howell was the only bidder. The project will be funded with motor fuel tax funds.

"The proposed price is very high; however, it is a reflection of the conditions in the market. Howell is very busy, and so is Ne-Co," Barber said. "I recommend that we accept the bid. I have already received concurrence from (the Illinois Department of Transportation) to do so. It is the only way that we can complete the work this year."

In other matters, the council will consider waiving the formal bidding requirement and purchasing a 2024 Ford E450 Traumahawk Ambulance from American Emergency Vehicles (AEV) for $281,746.

Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said in his decision request that this purchase will replace the department's 2008 Medtec ambulance, which has 196,135 miles on it.

Hilligoss said the department has applied to the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office for a $200,000 loan with a 1% interest rate. He said the remainder of the money has been budgeted. Should the department not get this loan, he said they will still have enough money budgeted for this purchase because the ambulance has a two-year build time.

"(Waiving the bidding requirements) will allow me to purchase through AEV. This company has a long-standing remount program. The box of the ambulance comes with a 20-year warranty, which will allow me to potentially remount the same box to a new chassis at least two times, saving several hundreds of thousand dollars," Hilligoss said.

Regarding the fire department, the council also will consider employing James Zachary Owen, Brent Beals and Colton Dodson as probationary firefighters.

The council also will consider allocating a $3,200 tourism grant from the city's hotel/motel tax funds to Mattoon High School for the Sept. 8-9 Craig Dixon Golf Invitational and $700 to the Douglas-Hart Nature Center for the July 8 Gallery of Gardens event.

Tuesday's meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. The full meeting agenda and information on attending remotely are posted at https://mattoon.illinois.gov/download/city-council-meeting-2023-06-20/.

