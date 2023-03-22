MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department is set to obtain license plate recognition cameras with the goal of enhancing investigations and rapidly detecting criminal suspects.

Chief Sam Gaines said these Law Enforcement Solar Power & LTE License Plate Recognition Cameras with Vehicle Fingerprint technology software will send alerts as soon they identify the plate of a motorist who is wanted for various reasons or sought in association with an Amber Alert for an abducted child.

"The officers get that notification in seconds," Gaines told the Mattoon City Council during its meeting Tuesday evening. He said the Charleston Police Department recently installed these cameras in its service area and received an alert that led to the driver of a stolen vehicle being arrested within an hour.

Gaines said these cameras, which are always recording, also help with investigations by identifying vehicles that were near a location where a robbery or other crime has occurred. He said the Coles County Sheriff's Office, Oakland Police Department and Coles County Memorial Airport have installed cameras in their jurisdictions, and the Illinois State Police is installing them on Interstate 57.

The council subsequently voted to purchase 12 license plate recognition cameras for $69,000 over two years from Flock Safety, the same company that provided Charleston's cameras.

In other matters, the council approved a rezoning and variance request regarding entrepreneurs Brian and Diane Gillaspie's plans to open a dog daycare and boarding business in the former Grant Park School, 100 Moultrie Ave. This site, which had served as a Head Start preschool in recent years, will be rezoned from R-1 single family residential to C-4 general commercial status.

The petitioners reported that the business will have separate areas for different sizes of dogs and will cater to a growing population of pet owners. They cited Humane Society and Apartments.com reports that show 70% of Americans now have pets.

Council member Dave Cox said the dog daycare and boarding business will tie in well with Mattoon having Better Cities for Pets national certification from Mars Petcare and being home to the new Mattoon Community Dog Park a few blocks to the south.

"When you have opportunities, they build other opportunities," Cox said.

The council also voted to seek a $100,000 grant from the Kubota Hometown Proud program to help create a community bicycle pump track and garden along the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail on a city lot at 10th Street and Richmond Avenue, west of the Roundhouse Sports Complex. The city would provide a $34,000 match for that same amount from a private donor for this $168,000 project.

Mattoon bicyclist Tom Wright said he has used the pump track in Shelbyville and supports Mattoon getting one. He said these tracks have asphalt surfaces on which riders go over small hills and around banked turns in a loop.

"It's momentum that is taking you through this track,' Wright said. He added that pump tracks provide a good workout and can be used by novice riders.

Community Development and Planning Manager Alex Benishek said the city will apply for the Kubota grant this spring and should hear the results in the summer. He said if the city does not receive the Kubota grant, it will seek other fundraising and grant opportunities in the hopes of having the pump track in place by late fall.

"It goes hand in hand with the bike trail extension," Benishek said. The city plans to extend the bike trail west from 10th Street to the Mattoon Area Family YMCA by Oct. 31.