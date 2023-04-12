MATTOON — Crews with the
Mattoon Public Works Department have begun flushing fire hydrants and will continue this work until all lines are flushed.
The Public Works Department reported in a press release that flushing will be conducted between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. Flushing is done to ensure all city hydrants and water lines are operating properly and will be usable during a
fire emergency.
Flushing may cause discoloration of household water in or near the areas being tested. The discoloration is a result of iron deposits being disturbed during the flushing process.
Iron deposits can build up inside pressure tanks, water heaters and water pipes. The deposits occasionally break loose, causing rusty water to flow when faucets are first opened. This happens especially when city or household water lines are disturbed by work on them and rust breaks loose from old pipes.
Residents are advised to check their water for signs of discoloration prior to doing laundry. If they notice discoloration, they should let the water run until it clears before doing laundry. Clearing the water usually takes less than five minutes. If laundry appears stained, they should keep the articles wet and rewash them using a rust removing compound.
The Public Works Department reported that the water is safe to drink at all times while the flushing is being done.
PHOTOS: Shores Jewelry Building Fire
Shores Building Fire 6 (03/21/19)
A firefighter attacks a fire from the air at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 1 (03/21/19)
Firefighters work on attacking a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 2 (03/21/19)
Firefighters work on attacking a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 3 (03/21/19)
Firefighters attack a fire from the air at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 4 (03/21/19)
Firefighters work on attacking a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 5 (03/21/19)
A firefighter stands on an adjacent rooftop next to the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 7 (03/21/19)
Items from an adjacent building were removed as a precaution during the Shores building fire on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 8 (03/21/19)
A firefighter works on attaching a hose to a hydrant during the Shores building fire on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 9 (03/21/19)
Firefighters work on extending a ladder to the third story during the Shores building fire on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 10 (03/21/19)
Firefighters work on attacking a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 11 (03/21/19)
Firefighters work on attacking a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 12 (03/21/19)
Firefighters work on attacking a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
JASON HOWELL JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Shores Building Fire 13 (03/21/19)
Firefighters work on attacking a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 14 (03/21/19)
Firefighters respond to a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 15 (03/21/19)
Firefighters work on attacking a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 16 (03/21/19)
Firefighters respond to a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 17 (03/21/19)
Bystanders take in the fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 18 (03/21/19)
Firefighters work on attacking a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 19 (03/21/19)
Firefighters work on attacking a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 20 (03/21/19)
A firefighter attacks a fire from the air at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 21 (03/21/19)
A firefighter attacks a fire from the air at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 22 (03/21/19)
Firefighters attack a fire from the air at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 23 (03/21/19)
A firefighter attacks a fire from the air at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 24 (03/21/19)
Fire breaks out in the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 25 (03/21/19)
A firefighter attacks a fire from the air at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 26 (03/21/19)
Firefighters attack a fire from an adjacent rooftop next to the Shores building on March 21 evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 27 (03/21/19)
Firefighters attack a fire from the air at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 28 (03/21/19)
Firefighters during the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 29 (03/21/19)
The moon behind a firefighter attacking a fire from the air at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
