MATTOON — Crews with the Mattoon Public Works Department have begun flushing fire hydrants and will continue this work until all lines are flushed.

The Public Works Department reported in a press release that flushing will be conducted between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. Flushing is done to ensure all city hydrants and water lines are operating properly and will be usable during a fire emergency.

Flushing may cause discoloration of household water in or near the areas being tested. The discoloration is a result of iron deposits being disturbed during the flushing process.

Iron deposits can build up inside pressure tanks, water heaters and water pipes. The deposits occasionally break loose, causing rusty water to flow when faucets are first opened. This happens especially when city or household water lines are disturbed by work on them and rust breaks loose from old pipes.

Residents are advised to check their water for signs of discoloration prior to doing laundry. If they notice discoloration, they should let the water run until it clears before doing laundry. Clearing the water usually takes less than five minutes. If laundry appears stained, they should keep the articles wet and rewash them using a rust removing compound.

The Public Works Department reported that the water is safe to drink at all times while the flushing is being done.

