Mattoon recycling bins removed, program on hold

MATTOON — The city of Mattoon's community-use recycling bins have been removed due to the recycling program being on hold.

City Administrator Kyle Gill reported in a news release late Friday morning that the city's recyclables hauler, Howard's Disposal of Mattoon, has given notice that this program has been placed on hold for the time being. He said Howard's advised the city that a workforce shortage is the leading cause of the hold.

The drop-off recycling bins next to City Hall and the city's yard waste facility along North Logan Street have been removed. The bins accepted plastic aluminum, steel and tin cans; plastic bottles, cardboard; and newspaper. Gill said the city does not know at this time when the recycling program will resume.

Gill said the city received a grant to start the recycling program in 1995. He said after all of the grant funding was expended, Howard's offered in 2003 to keep the recycling program going. Gill said the city gave its bins to Howard's, and the hauler purchased additional bins. Gill said there has been no charge to the city or its taxpayers to keep the program going.

