Mattoon reviews budget, projects eligible for ARPA funds

MATTOON — Mattoon City Council has reviewed the proposed $22.8 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23 and identified possible projects to fund with the nearly $2.39 million the city has received in federal stimulus funds.

The city received the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and has until the end of 2026 to spend it all. There are some limits — it can't be used to pay down pension debt or give tax breaks — but the funds are generally more flexible than previous relief packages, with many cities using the one-time infusion for infrastructure projects.

City Administrator Kyle Gill, speaking at a special budget meeting Thursday night, said a major drainage project on the west side could be among those partially funded by ARPA funds.

“I threw a number of about $500,000 because the pipe size got bigger and we know that is a big project that benefits a lot of people on the west side,” Gill said.

He said the amount suggested is nowhere near enough to finish a project of that scale, but it will be enough to complete this year’s work from Route 16 to the Little Wabash River, and could lead to other grant funding opportunities once the project’s engineering makes some headway.

In addition to the drainage project, other possible projects for ARPA funding include the completion of a bike trail and streetscaping projects downtown.

Mayor Rick Hall said since the city does not have to use all of the money until 2026, they can use some funds for projects in the future or to accommodate financial struggles that could arise.

“We have some projects that we’ve already started which we’ve committed to do and finish, and we’ll spend them that way, but some of those funds, it may be better if we hold on to some of them for a while and see what happens,” Hall said. “This is one of the best years that we’ve had for a long time and looking at the budget, it’s been a lot easier … but there’s still a lot of unknowns out there.”

Another project noted as a need by council members was the replacement of repeater towers for the police department’s radio systems. The repeater towers will help officers receive a better connection between dispatch and units on patrol.

Mattoon Police Chief Sam Gaines said the department has already made the switch from analog to digital radios, but the repeater towers are still about 15 years old and make it hard for officers to hear each other over their radios when there is inclement weather or an officer is out of range.

The council also mentioned repairs needed at the wastewater treatment plant, including a replacement sewer digest cover, which is expected to be about a $500,000 expense.

“We are not able to cover it with our own funds,” said Public Works Director Dean Barber.

Beyond the presence of stimulus funds, higher-than-expected tax revenues are painting a rosier budget picture than initially expected.

The city projects sales tax receipts in 2022 to come in at $8.28 million, nearly 15% higher than initially budgeted and nearly 7% higher than 2021 numbers.

Gill said for 2023 they budgeted $8 million in sales tax revenue to be mindful of inflation and other events going on in the world, like the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which could affect the local economy.

“Gas prices may go up and people could stop driving as much, so it’s really hard to say, but we do feel that $8 million is a pretty good number and we were still able to balance the budget,” Gill said.

The city is also preparing for challenges that could come with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed one-year suspension of sales tax on groceries and the freeze to the state's inflationary increase of motor fuel tax funds, which is scheduled to take effect July 1.

“He says he’s going to reimburse the local governments from the state’s general fund for the revenues lost to the cities, but a lot can change between what he says and when they pass their budget,” Gill said.

The city's police and fire departments combine to make up more than 60% of the proposed budget, with smaller slices funding the public works and parks departments as well as pension costs.

All budgets and projects proposed are subject to change, as the final decision will not be made until the second city council meeting in April.

The new fiscal year starts May 1.

