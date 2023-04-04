MATTOON — Incumbents Ashli Overton, Dale Righter and Gary Kepley and challenger Cheryl Armstrong were on track to win the four available seats on the Mattoon school board in Tuesday's election.

Unofficial results showed for election day showed that Overton won 1,307 votes; Righter, 1,242; board Vice President Kepley, 1,167; and Armstrong, 1,142. Righter was appointed to the board in mid-July after Susan Braun stepped down.

The other candidates for the four position were board President Michelle Skinlo, 1,016 votes; challenger Brandon Stewart, 1,007; and Christina Krost, 659.

Challenger John Coin ran as a write-in candidate, but his vote total will not be known until the Coles County Clerk's Office goes through and tabulates all of the write-in votes. Armstrong, Coin and Stewart ran together on the Save Mattoon Schools platform.

Official final results won't be known until all mail ballots are received by the county clerk's office. The clerk's office reported that it had received 168 vote by mail ballots requests for Tuesday's election, in addition to the 1,670 permanent vote by mail requests.

The Mattoon school district also includes a small number of voters in Cumberland, Moultrie and Shelby counties. Cumberland's results were not available online Tuesday night, no votes were cast for Mattoon school board in Moultrie, and two votes each were cast for Armstrong and Stewart in Shelby.

Those elected will serve on the board alongside incumbents John Hedges, Heidi Larson and Erika Weaver, who were elected in 2021.