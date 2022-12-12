Mattoon school board set to have contested race

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON — Monday's first day of local candidate filings for the April 4 election set the stage for contested races for seats on the Mattoon school board.

Incumbents Gary Kepley, Ashli Overton, and Michelle Skinlo and challengers Cheryl Armstrong, Rebecca Darling and Brandon Steward all filed their candidate nominating positions when the Coles County Clerk's Office opened at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Consequently, a lottery has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 22 to determine ballot placement for those six candidates. Four positions on the Mattoon school board will be open for election, also including the seat that was held by Susan Braun until she stepped down from the board this summer. Former state Sen. Dale Righter was subsequently appointed to fill this vacancy.

For the Oakland school board, incumbents Heidi Lucas-Knoebel and Clint McQueen field their nominating petitions on Monday. Four seats on the Oakland board will be open for election, also including those currently held by Andrew Dowden and Renee Fonner.

No candidates had filed for the Charleston school board as of approximately 4 p.m. Monday. Seats held by Scott Clarke, Susan Daniels, Brian Gough and Charles Jarrell will be up for election in Charleston.

The candidate filing period for school boards in Coles County is scheduled to continue through 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the clerk's office in the courthouse.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

