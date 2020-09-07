Mattoon school board to consider approving budget

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board is scheduled to consider approving the district's fiscal year 2020-2021 budget during its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The meeting at 7 p.m. in Riddle Elementary School 4201 Western Ave., will begin with a public hearing concerning the adoption of the budget. The board plans to hold the meeting at this location, instead of the unit office, to accommodate 6-foot social distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other matters, the board will consider approving the community eligibility provision application to offer student breakfast and lunch at no cost. The board also will hear presentations on school improvement plans and data, and on remote learning supports and family feedback.

Due to the pandemic, the board is continuing to offer community members the option of attending meetings remotely. They can join the meeting by visiting https://meet.google.com/tkw-veiy-fit or by calling 1 920-689-3214, PIN: 779 412 522#.

