MATTOON — U.S. Census Bureau data shows that 9.9% of the approximately 8,896 total housing unit in Mattoon are vacant and that 98.5% of the community's current housing was built before 2010.

With such figures in mind, Community Development and Planning Director Alex Benishek said the city has partnered with the Illinois Housing Development Authority to undertake a housing needs assessment for Mattoon as part of an overall community revitalization strategy.

Benishek said permanent Mattoon residents can help with this process by taking a community needs assessment survey to provide information about their experiences living in Mattoon. The link to this survey is posted at bit.ly/mattoonhousing.

In addition, Benishek said the city plans to gather housing needs data by rating the exterior condition of the approximately 8,896 housing units, plus the more than 400 commercial properties in town. Prospective volunteers are invited to attend the Mattoon in Motion housing committee meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday in City Hall.

"We will be doing a walking survey of every single property in Mattoon," Benishek said. He added that conducting this survey will involve dividing the city for walking purposes into 75 different zones, each containing approximately 125 different properties.

Benishek said having the data from a Mattoon housing needs assessment will enable the city to better plan its revitalization strategy and enhance its eligibility for grant funding to help with this effort.

Mattoon could work with the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority to get partial home rule authority so it can acquire vacant or deteriorating houses faster and more affordably to facilitate redevelopment, Benishek said. Without this authority, he said the legal process needed to demolish a vacant, deteriorated house takes two-three years.

Benishek said other revitalization measures could include establishing a grant program for improvements visible from public right of ways, helping with plans for subdivisions, and offering incentives for housing developers and rehabbers.

The online survey from the Illinois Housing Development Authority seeks qualitative data about the availability, condition and affordability of housing in Mattoon, plus related factors such as mobility, the economy, amenities and resources. The city said the survey is anonymous and can be completed in under 10 minutes.

Regarding the walking survey, Benishek said volunteers will be assigned to neighborhoods other than their own. He said they will gather quantitative data following Illinois Housing Development Authority guidelines about the exterior condition of structures and only take a photo of a structure if it's in obvious need of being demolished.

"It's really an exciting opportunity for our community to finally take hold of its destiny regarding blighted properties," Benishek said of the surveys.

Mattoon in Motion housing committee member Melissa McDaniel said survey respondents and walking survey volunteers will play a role in developing a community revitalization strategy to improve the quality of life for current residents and draw new residents to town.

McDaniel, who is also executive director of Coles County Habitat for Humanity, said the data gathering effort will help housing developers identify properties that could be redeveloped. She said this will also help the city better identify specific housing needs that need to be met in the community so it can pursue grants and other assistance.

"There will be more resources we can identify once we understand all our housing needs in the community," McDaniel said.

